Panasonic Showcases Cold Chain and HVAC Solution at REFCOLD India 2024

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) recently presented its advanced Cold Chain and HVAC solutions at REFCOLD India 2024. The solutions featured are designed to address the growing demands for cold storage, and food preservation, and to ensure proper Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) for commercial and industrial applications.

Panasonic highlighted key Cold Chain products such as the award-winning "P series" refrigerated display cabinets, Combi Freezer Showcase, Low Height Open Display Cabinets, and Transcritical CO2 Refrigeration Systems.

HVAC Solutions

Panasonic's HVAC solutions on display included Tower AC, Cassette AC, Room AC, VRF Outdoor Units, and Duct Units, catering to both commercial and residential needs.

The event was inaugurated by Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director of Panasonic Marketing India and PLSIND, along with Vikas Taneja, Business Chief, Cold Chain, PLSIND, and Amitabh Reu, Business Chief, B2B, B2G & HVAC Group, PLSIND, alongside other company delegates.

Commenting at the occasion, Vikas Taneja, Business Chief, Cold Chain, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) said, “We are delighted to be a part of REFCOLD India’s Kolkata edition which will help us connect with the key customers from Food retail, Refrigerated Warehousing, Cold storages, agricultural, dairy and pharma industries. At Panasonic Cold Chain, we are committed to building robust and efficient solutions that not only help maintain quality but also, reduce losses from spoilage and that too at the lowest operational costs. For instance, our refrigerated retail solutions are proven to be up to 60% more energy efficient in the industry, similarly, our cold storage solutions also provide high reliability and energy efficiency. We offer customized solutions as per Indian market requirements to provide smart, energy-efficient, and innovative offerings to ensure seamless supply chain efficiencies.”

Amitabh Reu, Business Chief - Corporate Sales - B2B, B2G & HVAC Group, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) added, “Growing awareness and demand for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and comfort across residential and commercial spaces, increased industrialization leading to a rise in demand for reliable, Japanese-trusted, cooling technology are some of the key factors that are propelling the growth for HVAC industry. At REFCOLD India, we are extremely proud to showcase our wide range of IoT-enabled, smart air conditioners that offer comfort, connectivity, convenience and energy savings. Our residential ACs are powered by Miraie – Panasonic’s connected living platform and True AI (Artificial Intelligence - automatically adjusts the AC settings/parameters for comfortable cooling). Delivering on its ‘Make in India’ commitment, all our Panasonic ACs are manufactured at our Technopark plant in Haryana. At REFCOLD India we are looking forward to meeting customers from residential, retail outlets, hotels and commercial segments.”

Panasonic Cold Chain and HVAC Solutions Focus on Energy Efficiency

Panasonic Cold Chain Solutions offers refrigerated retail solutions with up to 60% energy savings. The Arch Plus self-contained storage units provide advanced refrigeration systems for commercial use, featuring a high-efficiency condensing system suitable for large-scale refrigeration. The P-Series units focus on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, incorporating technologies like Case Connect IoT and air-guide systems. These multi-deck units are designed to reduce energy consumption and operational costs. Panasonic also showcased double-door convertible deep freezer commercial refrigerators, designed for reliable cold storage in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and retail. The units are designed for easy installation, maintenance, and operation, offering consistent refrigeration solutions.

Panasonic also presented its latest range of Residential Air Conditioners (RAC) and Commercial Air Conditioners (CAC) as part of its HVAC solutions. This range includes Tower AC, Cassette AC, Room AC, VRF Outdoor units, and Duct units. These systems are designed for residential, retail, hotel, and commercial environments and integrate with Panasonic’s cooling technologies to support cold chain operations by regulating temperature and enhancing energy efficiency across different settings.

