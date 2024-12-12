Panasonic Unveils i-PRO Surveillance Solutions at IFSEC India 2024

The System Solutions Division (SSD) of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a diversified technology company, announced the launch of two innovative surveillance solutions at IFSEC India 2024, South Asia’s largest security expo and conference held in New Delhi. The newly introduced solutions include the AI-enabled High Zoom Bullet Camera and the X-series Camera with AI-based On-site Learning analytics, delivering advanced security and surveillance capabilities tailored to the Indian market.

In addition to these new offerings, the company showcased its comprehensive security and surveillance portfolio at the event. This included the recently launched anti-ligature corner camera and the Video Door Phone range, underscoring Panasonic's commitment to providing a diverse array of cutting-edge security solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “With increasing urbanization and infrastructure development, the Indian market is at the cusp of a surveillance revolution. The integration of innovative technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is providing boundless opportunities to the sector, with enhanced capabilities like facial recognition and real-time analytics. At Panasonic, we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation with our advanced solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. The latest AI-powered i-PRO camera solutions, unveiled at IFSEC India 2024, have been meticulously designed to address the unique security challenges faced by Indian customers, empowering them to create safer, more secure environments."

“With a strong presence in India and serving over 500 leading enterprises, we understand the unique security challenges faced by different industries. Our intelligent security solutions encompass CCTV Camera Surveillance, Perimeter Security, and Access Control solutions that streamline operations and increase efficiency. This integrated approach optimizes cost efficiency and brings down the total cost of ownership for businesses,” Wadhawan further added.

Panasonic Unveils Advanced AI-Powered Surveillance Solutions with High Zoom and X Series Cameras

The AI-enabled High Zoom Bullet Camera offers advanced surveillance capabilities with 10x and 30x zoom options, available in 2MP, 5MP, and 4K resolutions. It features long-range IR LED functionality, providing visibility up to 250 meters (820 feet) for superior performance in low-light conditions. Powered by the Ambarella CV52 SoC, the cameras deliver AI-driven object detection, enhancing their ability to recognize objects accurately.

The cameras integrate with the i-PRO Active Guard intelligent search application, offering detailed metadata on human and vehicle attributes, seamlessly compatible with leading Video Management Systems (VMS). Four models are optimized for License Plate Recognition (LPR), capable of capturing objects travelling at speeds of up to 130 km/h during both day and night. Additional features include gyro-based stabilization, ensuring clear, vibration-free images, even in challenging environments. These cameras are ideal for applications such as traffic monitoring and perimeter surveillance, with reliable night vision capabilities.

The i-PRO X Series Camera lineup introduces cutting-edge AI on-site learning technology, allowing users or integrators to train cameras to monitor specific objects of interest. Enhanced edge computing capabilities enable customization, transforming non-AI network cameras into AI-enabled smart devices. Available in 2MP, 5MP, 6MP, and 4K models, the X Series delivers exceptional image quality with a Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) of up to 144dB and IR illumination of up to 70 meters, ensuring clarity in diverse lighting conditions. This solution is well-suited for applications in manufacturing facilities, hospitals, retail environments, and more.

