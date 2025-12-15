PRAMA showcases Made in India video security solutions

PRAMA has presented a wide portfolio of Made in India video security solutions at IFSEC India Security Expo 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The company’s showcase focused on indigenously manufactured video security cameras, non-CCTV security products and vertical-specific solutions designed for Indian operating conditions.

Advertisment

At the PRAMA booth, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT-based security technologies were demonstrated across multiple use cases, underlining how domestic manufacturing and advanced software are increasingly converging in India’s physical security market.

Industry evolution and indigenous manufacturing focus

Commenting on the event, a Prama India spokesperson said the Indian physical security market has reached a new stage of maturity. He said PRAMA’s participation reflected its role as an indigenous brand aligned with national manufacturing priorities.

According to the spokesperson, PRAMA is following an indigenous manufacturing roadmap by adapting advanced technologies to India-specific requirements. He added that the company remains committed to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and is working to position India on the global map for video security products.

Advertisment

PRAMA manufactures video security products at its facility near Mumbai and is expanding manufacturing capacity to address growing domestic demand for security products and solutions.

Product portfolio on display

The PRAMA booth at IFSEC India, located at C01, Hall No. 5, displayed a wide range of indigenously manufactured products and integrated solutions. These included:

AI Sense solutions

Ranginview colour technology solutions

Access control solutions

Smart mobile solutions

Network and cable infrastructure

UPS systems

Video door phone solutions

Intrusion alarms and SSD products

Advertisment

The company also introduced its AiSense cameras and solutions, marking a continued shift towards AI-enabled video security deployments.

AI-driven transformation in video security

The integration of AI into video security systems is improving the accuracy of video content analytics and enabling predictive capabilities. These developments are expanding the role of surveillance beyond monitoring, allowing security systems to support operational efficiency across multiple verticals.

At IFSEC India, PRAMA highlighted how AI-based applications are being embedded across its Made in India video security solutions to address real-world security challenges.

Advertisment

Vertical-specific security solutions

The booth featured dedicated solution walls for multiple sectors, including retail, home, defence, safe city, education, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and smart mobile applications.

Safe City solution:

PRAMA demonstrated its video management software supporting DVRs, NVRs, IP cameras, access control and video intercom devices. The platform supports live viewing, recording, playback and alarm management for small and medium-sized city projects.

AiSense solution:

Built on AI and deep learning technologies, the AiSense portfolio includes cameras, DVRs and NVRs designed to support intelligent analytics and automated event detection.

Advertisment

Smart Mobile solution:

This solution includes body-worn cameras, portable PTZ cameras, wireless transmission, GPS tracking and centralised management. Use cases include law enforcement, event monitoring, frontline patrolling and field worker protection.

Transportation solution:

Designed for passenger safety, the solution monitors vehicle interiors and exteriors using mobile cameras, MVRs, panic buttons, GPS and intercom systems.

Ranginview solution:

The colour imaging technology captures full-colour video round the clock, supporting improved visibility in low-light environments using dome, bullet and turret cameras.

Advertisment

Retail, education, financial, hospitality and healthcare solutions:

PRAMA outlined integrated surveillance offerings addressing loss prevention, campus security, branch and ATM monitoring, hotel security and hospital safety, using IP cameras, NVRs and centralised video management platforms.

Conference participation and industry engagement

PRAMA India was represented by Himanshu Jain, VP, Projects, who delivered a presentation titled ‘A New Era of Advanced Video Surveillance Solutions’ at the IFSEC India conference on 11 December. On the following day, Rajesh Palkar, VP, Government Consultant Business, participated in a panel discussion on logistics security and modern supply chain challenges.

Visitor response at IFSEC India

The PRAMA booth drew attention for its LED displays and visual representation of real-world security scenarios. The presentation of vertical solutions and product portfolios attracted interest from security professionals and end-users. IFSEC India Expo concluded with strong engagement from industry stakeholders, reflecting sustained interest in Made in India video security solutions.