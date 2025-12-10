Western Digital to highlight surveillance storage at IFSEC India

Western Digital is set to showcase its latest surveillance storage technologies at IFSEC India 2025. The event, scheduled from 11th to 13th December at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, will feature the company’s range of 24×7 surveillance storage solutions at Booth No. I13.

Focus on high-performance surveillance workloads

At the booth, Western Digital will present products designed specifically for continuous, high-intensity video recording environments. The portfolio is built to support the increasing volumes of footage generated by modern security systems.

Two key solutions will be highlighted:

WD Purple HDDs designed for 24/7 surveillance environments and capable of handling multiple HD camera streams with high write workloads.

WD Purple Pro HDDs intended for AI-enabled surveillance setups, with enhanced capacity and performance for advanced, data-heavy operations.

A platform to connect with the surveillance ecosystem

IFSEC India is one of the largest gatherings for security and surveillance technologies in the region. The event provides Western Digital an opportunity to engage with system integrators, partners, customers, and industry professionals looking for dependable storage infrastructure.

Visitors will be able to explore how the company’s surveillance portfolio is designed to support reliable video capture, efficient storage and management, and the shifting needs of a data-driven security landscape.

The takeaway

As surveillance systems evolve with higher-resolution cameras and AI-driven analytics, storage remains a central component of infrastructure planning. Western Digital’s participation at IFSEC India highlights how the company aims to address these demands through purpose-built solutions tailored for continuous, high-performance workloads.

