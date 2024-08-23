Primebook and AAS Vidyalaya Mark One Year of Partnership

Primebook, a laptop manufacturing company, and AAS Vidyalaya, an online school and education initiative, have marked one year of their partnership aimed at bridging the digital divide in India. Both organizations, which gained visibility through their participation in Shark Tank India, have been working together to address digital literacy challenges in underserved regions across the country.

Impact on Students Across Multiple States

Over the past year, the collaboration between Primebook and AAS Vidyalaya has impacted the lives of over 2,000 students in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. These students, many of whom had limited or no access to the internet or smart devices due to financial or geographical constraints, are now gaining essential digital literacy skills. With access to online resources, virtual classes, and improved study methods, they are better prepared for academic success and future opportunities.

Joint Efforts to Empower Students

Primebook and AAS Vidyalaya have combined their resources—advanced technology and educational platforms—to empower the next generation. AAS Vidyalaya is focused on ensuring that every student in India achieves a 10th-grade education, while Primebook is committed to providing the technology needed to support 1.5 billion students globally. Together, they aim to equip students with essential 21st-century skills, including technology proficiency, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

“Carrying a shared purpose, Primebook and AAS Vidyalaya have come together to bridge the gap between knowledge and eager hearts. While Primebook is designing and delivering high-performance, cost-effective laptops to students, learners, educational institutions, and NGOs from forgotten corners of India, we at AAS Vidyalaya empower underprivileged students in our education cafes with Primebook laptops. As partners in this mission, we pledge to amplify bytes, code hope, render equity, and sail together—a bridge of ones and zeros—across the digital divide,” said Leena Kakwani, Co-Founder of AAS Vidyalaya.

Pankaj Rawat, Chief Business Officer of Primebook India, added, “Primebook believes that access to quality education is a fundamental right, and access to technology is pivotal to accomplishing this right in the post-pandemic digital era. Hence, our partnership with AAS Vidyalaya substantially manifests our commitment to bridge the digital divide in the Indian education system and empower the next generation of learners with a brighter tomorrow. Through this partnership, we have delivered affordable, state-of-the-art laptops to 2000+ students of class 6th to 10th grade, all of whom are using a laptop for the first time, and there’s no stopping now! We stand firm on our mission, and I believe that on the way, our collaboration with AAS Vidyalaya can help us drive innovation at Primebook, subsequently improvising our product functionalities and features to equip students with the right technology to thrive in their respective careers.”

