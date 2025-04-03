Pure Storage Announces Update to Portworx Enterprise

Pure Storage has introduced Portworx Enterprise 3.3, enhancing its container data management platform to support virtual machine (VM) workloads at an enterprise scale. This update aims to help organisations modernise virtualisation strategies efficiently while managing costs effectively.
Virtualisation Landscape Amid Broadcom’s VMware Acquisition
The acquisition of VMware by Broadcom has led many enterprises to explore alternatives for virtualization that avoid significant cost increases. Kubernetes has emerged as a viable option, enabling businesses to manage both VMs and containers within a unified platform. This shift supports cloud-native application development and infrastructure modernisation without the need for costly migrations.
A 2024 survey of Kubernetes experts revealed that 81% of enterprises plan to migrate or modernize VMs using Kubernetes. Nearly two-thirds of them aim to complete this transition within the next two years. However, the move presents new challenges, particularly in data management and scalability.
Key Features of Portworx Enterprise 3.3
With the latest update, Pure Storage is extending Portworx Enterprise to address these challenges by providing a cost-effective and high-performance approach to virtualisation. The key enhancements include:
1. High-Performance Storage for Kubernetes-Based VMs
Portworx Enterprise 3.3 introduces RWX Block support for KubeVirt VMs, allowing organizations to run workloads on FlashArray or any other storage vendor. This enhances read/write capabilities and optimises storage performance for VMs within Kubernetes environments.
2. Centralised Data Management and Protection
The platform now enables enterprises to manage data through a single management plane, including synchronized disaster recovery (zero RPO) for VMs running on Kubernetes. Additionally, file-level backups for Linux VMs provide more granular control over backup and restore processes.
3. Expanded Integrations with KubeVirt Platforms
Portworx Enterprise 3.3 now includes integrations with KubeVirt solutions from SUSE, Spectro Cloud, and Kubermatic, in addition to its existing support for Red Hat. These integrations help enterprises streamline their virtualization strategies and simplify Kubernetes adoption.
Organisations adopting Kubernetes for VMs can achieve 30%–50% cost savings compared to traditional alternatives. Portworx Enterprise 3.3 enables businesses to maintain existing VM workloads on Kubernetes indefinitely, avoiding costly cloud-native migration efforts while allowing for future modernisation at their own pace.
“Built for Kubernetes, Portworx offers the scalability, automation, and self-service capabilities required to support the churn and elasticity of cloud-native applications. Portworx Enterprise 3.3 addresses C-suites’ virtualisation concerns around cost efficiency by allowing data storage stakeholders to go at their own pace in their modernisation journey due to its unified platform and multiple integrations.” Venkat Ramakrishnan, VP & GM Portworx, Pure Storage.
"Kubernetes is the dominant platform for containerised workloads of all types, from VMs to fully cloud-native applications. With Portworx 3.3, Pure Storage is bringing together a scalable data management platform with a simplified workflow across containers and VMs. That's appealing to enterprises modernising their infrastructure, pursuing cloud-native applications, or both.” Mitch Ashley, VP and Practice Lead, DevOps and Application Development at Futurum.
"Portworx Enterprise 3.3 represents a game-changer for organisations modernising their virtualisation environment, delivering a robust, cost-efficient platform that seamlessly supports both VMs and containers on Kubernetes. With Portworx projecting cost savings of 30-50% compared to traditional alternatives, this solution empowers enterprises to optimise their infrastructure without compromising performance or scalability, making it a robust choice for production environments at scale.", said Steven Dickens, CEO and Principal Analyst at HyperFRAME Research.
