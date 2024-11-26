Pure Storage Expands FlashArray Portfolio with FlashArray//C20

Pure Storage has announced the launch of the FlashArray//C20, an extension of its FlashArray portfolio. The new system is designed to deliver enterprise-class performance, reliability, and scalability for smaller and distributed deployments, catering to diverse market demands while maintaining the simplicity and agility of Pure Storage solutions.

As businesses face rapid data growth and evolving application needs, the demand for agile and cost-efficient storage solutions has increased. However, budget constraints and fragmented storage infrastructures often limit the ability to adapt. FlashArray//C20 addresses these challenges by offering a scalable, efficient solution tailored for smaller environments, including edge deployments and remote offices.

Key Features of FlashArray//C20

Enterprise-Grade Performance for Smaller Deployment

Provides enterprise-class storage at an accessible entry point.

Ideal for edge and remote office/branch office (ROBO) use cases.

Built on Pure Storage’s scalable architecture with seamless upgrades to higher FlashArray models as businesses grow.

Cost Efficiency and Ease of Use

Offers a compelling price-to-performance ratio for entry-level capacity needs.

Retains Pure Storage’s signature simplicity and efficiency, ensuring minimal operational complexity.

Future-Proof and Reliable Design

Delivers consistent low latency with the reliability of flash storage.

Features Pure Storage’s Evergreen architecture, enabling non-disruptive upgrades and protecting investments over time.

Strategic Benefits for Partners

The FlashArray//C20 enhances Pure Storage’s collaboration with its global partner ecosystem. By addressing hybrid and general-purpose workloads, it allows partners to offer flexible pricing and edge deployment capabilities. This positions partners to serve a broader range of customer needs while unlocking new market opportunities.

“FlashArray//C20 expands Pure Storage’s reach by bringing enterprise-grade performance to edge and distributed deployments in a way that’s accessible and cost-effective. This new model empowers organizations of all sizes in the Asia Pacific & Japan to deploy Pure Storage’s reliability, scalability, and efficiency, whether at a remote office or in a primary data centre,” said Nathan Hall, VP and GM, of Asia Pacific & Japan, Pure Storage.

