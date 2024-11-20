Pure Storage Unveils GenAI Pod and FlashBlade//S500 Certification

Pure Storage has announced the launch of the Pure Storage GenAI Pod, a full-stack solution designed to simplify the deployment of generative AI (GenAI) projects. Built on the Pure Storage platform, the GenAI Pod provides turnkey validated designs to accelerate AI-driven innovation while reducing deployment time, costs, and the need for specialized technical expertise.

Streamlining GenAI and RAG Deployments

The GenAI Pod addresses key challenges in deploying GenAI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workloads in private clouds. These challenges include:

- Managing hardware, software, and foundational models.

- Ensuring timely and cost-effective deployment.

- Providing a unified storage platform to meet AI-specific needs.

With integrated solutions like Portworx, the GenAI Pod offers:

- One-click deployments for AI workloads.

- Automated setup of NVIDIA NeMo, NIM microservices, and Milvus vector databases through the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform.

- Streamlined Day 2 operations for foundational models and vector databases.

Applications and Partnerships

The initial industry applications for GenAI Pod’s validated designs include drug discovery, financial research, investment analysis, and RAG solutions for semantic search, knowledge management, and chatbots.

Pure Storage has partnered with AI vendors, including Arista, Cisco, NVIDIA, Meta, Red Hat, SuperMicro, and WWT, to deliver this full-stack solution. The GenAI Pod is expected to be available in the first half of 2025.

Certification of FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD

Pure Storage also announced the certification of its Ethernet-based FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD. This certified offering addresses challenges in large-scale AI deployments, such as:

- Complex architecture design.

- Performance, power, and space constraints.

The certification ensures a high-performance, flexible, and energy-efficient storage platform for enterprise AI training, catering to the evolving needs of AI applications.

Expanding the AI Solution Portfolio

These advancements enhance Pure Storage’s AI solution portfolio, which includes:

- AIRI with NVIDIA DGX BasePOD.

- Validated NVIDIA OVX servers.

- FlashStack for AI with Cisco.

Conclusion



Pure Storage continues to expand its role in providing comprehensive AI infrastructure solutions, from initial AI deployments to large-scale, data-intensive projects, positioning itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving AI technology space.

“The pace of innovation is compelling enterprise customers to leverage AI across their business, but customers are held back by the fundamental challenge of siloed data platforms and complex-to-deploy Gen AI pipelines. Pure’s expanded portfolio of AI solutions with turnkey, validated designs for GenAI and large enterprise AI clusters help customers navigate these challenges. The validated designs dramatically reduce the time to value and operational risks of AI projects by holistically addressing the needs at every layer of the technology stack.” - Dan Kogan, VP, Enterprise Growth and Solutions, Pure Storage

“AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, and enterprises need powerful,

validated solutions and infrastructure to achieve their AI strategies. The Pure Storage GenAI Pod with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and the certification of FlashBlade//S500 with NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD can help organizations eliminate infrastructure complexity, speed deployments, and simplify operations.” - Tony Paikeday, Senior Director of AI Systems, NVIDIA

“One of the top challenges we see with our customers today around generative AI initiatives is accelerating time to value. We’re excited to partner with Pure Storage to deploy full-stack, reference designs in the WWT AI Proving Ground focused on driving meaningful outcomes for our joint customers. By leveraging the power of the Pure Storage Data Platform, including FlashBlade//S500 for storage and Portworx for GenAI deployment, in conjunction with WWT’s best-in-class enterprise capabilities, we anticipate significant reductions in the time to deploy generative AI solutions.” - Neil Anderson, VP of Cloud, Infrastructure and AI Solutions, WWT

“KX is excited to collaborate with Pure Storage on full-stack solutions for GenAI, aiming to unlock significant value in capital markets, particularly in trade research, execution, and risk management. This collaboration leverages the power of KX to integrate structured and unstructured data, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency. By using NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise software platform with NIM microservices and NeMo Retriever for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and Pure Storage’s proven AI capabilities for world-class efficiency and reliability, this work will accelerate the performance of AI workloads across the financial sector.” Ashok Reddy, CEO, KX.

