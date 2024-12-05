Pure Storage Outlines Key Predictions for 2025

Pure Storage has shared its outlook for 2025, predicting significant changes in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) technology landscape. These include advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), a resurgence in sustainability as a corporate priority, and a shift in cybersecurity strategies toward data protection.

Industrial AI to Lead the Next Wave of AI Advancements

Pure Storage anticipates that Industrial AI will emerge as the next transformative phase of AI in 2025. Currently, GPUs are underutilized, and most are concentrated within hyperscaler companies. The coming year is expected to see enterprises bring AI capabilities in-house, optimizing data value and operational efficiency.

Key Challenges: Governance and secure training of models using proprietary data.



Technologies to Watch: Agentic AI and Large Quantitative Models (LQMs), which are expected to play a significant role in this shift.

Machine Learning and Agentic AI to Transform Decision-Making

Machine learning and Agentic AI will drive improvements in enterprise decision-making in 2025. These systems will allow companies to:

Streamline Processes: Automate labour-intensive tasks like data modelling.

Enhance Speed: Enable faster problem-solving and product iteration.

Internal Use Cases: Focus on applications for complex IT environments, particularly in sectors such as banking and telecommunications.

Access to real-time, decision-ready data will become critical for enterprises leveraging these technologies.

AI Investment to Rise with a Shift to Grounded Approaches

While enterprise spending on AI will increase in 2025, the number of generative AI (GenAI) proof-of-concept projects is expected to decline. Many such pilots in 2024 failed to meet expectations or proved economically unviable.

Pivot to Practical AI: Companies will prioritize practical solutions like Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) for context-aware, reliable systems.

Sectoral Impact: RAG will find significant use in healthcare and financial services, where accuracy and real-time data integration are crucial.

This shift reflects a growing focus on AI transparency, ethics, and the need for solutions that address data biases and inaccuracies.

Data Quality to Take Center Stage

Enterprises will focus on unlocking siloed datasets to improve analytics and AI outcomes in 2025. Pure Storage highlights the importance of:

Unified Data Strategies: Breaking down internal data silos to enhance collaboration and decision-making.

Enhanced Outcomes: Better customer experiences, informed decision-making, and sustained growth through improved data quality and accessibility.

Sustainability Returns as a Corporate Priority

As companies approach the 2030 milestone for sustainability goals, there will be a renewed focus on energy-efficient technologies. Regulatory pressure and government mandates will further push enterprises to adopt sustainable practices and meet environmental obligations.

Cybersecurity Strategies Shift to Data Protection

Cybersecurity in 2025 will prioritize data protection as organisations face increasingly sophisticated AI-driven threats.

Driving Factors: Enhanced cybercriminal capabilities, stricter regulatory compliance, and legislative requirements.

Strategic Changes: Investments in data recovery strategies to ensure business continuity following attacks.

Proactive measures will be critical for mitigating financial and reputational risks in an evolving threat landscape.

“As India continues its rapid digital transformation, 2025 will mark a pivotal year for organisations to embrace Industrial AI and advanced data-centric strategies. At Pure Storage, we are committed to helping businesses in India unlock the true value of their data while navigating challenges like AI governance, sustainability, and cybersecurity. By providing innovative and energy-efficient solutions, we aim to empower enterprises to not only accelerate their AI journey but also drive impactful and sustainable outcomes.” – Ramanujam Komanduri, Country Manager, Pure Storage India

“Pure Storage India R&D is at the forefront of driving transformative innovation and empowering organisations to thrive in the evolving AI landscape. As businesses pivot towards Industrial AI, machine learning, and data-centric approaches, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that prioritise scalability, sustainability, and security. Our mission is to empower enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data, driving meaningful and responsible AI adoption in 2025 and beyond." – Ajeya Motaganahalli, VP - Engineering and MD - India R&D, Pure Storage

