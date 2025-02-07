Pure Storage Upgrades Reseller Partner Program for Customer Solutions

Pure Storage has introduced an updated Reseller Partner Program aimed at increasing partner profitability by facilitating customer data storage transformation. As the demand for replacing hard disc drives with flash storage grows, the program equips partners with tools to address key data storage requirements and tailor solutions using the Pure Storage Platform. It also offers partners incentives to replace ageing disc-based storage with Pure Storage’s all-flash solutions.

Industry Context

The IT landscape is evolving due to the adoption of consumption-based models and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). Organisations require scalable and flexible data storage solutions to maximise data utilisation. The updated Pure Storage program enables partners to support this modernisation by providing tailored solutions that align with customers’ evolving needs.

Key Program Enhancements

Advanced Training and Enablement



The program introduces solution-orientated training to meet market demands and empower partners. Key training components include:

- On-demand courses and in-person technical boot camps for skill development.

- Expanded content and practical tools to enhance partner expertise.

- Incentives and rebates focused on accelerating customer adoption of the Pure Storage Platform.

Solution-Focused Approach



Pure Storage enables partners to address critical IT challenges through specialised solutions:

- Hybrid Cloud Optimisation: Providing seamless mobility, cost efficiency, and resilient storage services across hybrid cloud environments.

- AI-Ready Infrastructure: Supporting unified data access to accelerate AI model training, inference, and insights.

- Modern Applications: Enabling automation, protection, and unification of data across on-premises, public cloud, and hybrid environments.

- Cyber Resilience: Delivering tiered resiliency solutions to protect data before, during, and after cyberattacks.

Profitability Accelerators for Partners

The updated program enhances partner-earning potential through competitive incentives and new partner-focused tools, including:

- Pure Partner Intelligence: Reportedly, offering real-time insights and analytics to identify expansion opportunities.

- Pure Realize: Providing use-case proposals, pricing, and solution expertise for targeted business challenges.

- Digital Partner Master Services Agreement (DPMSA): Streamlining customer upgrades, expansions, and renewals through the automated Pure1 platform.

- Operational Enhancements: Redesigned partner portal and new CPQ tooling for guided selling, with further updates planned to improve sales efficiency.

“Pure Storage is deeply committed to driving shared success with its partners, and we are excited to deliver a reimagined program experience that positions partners for exponential growth,” said Amy Fowler, General Manager, Commercial at Pure Storage. “Partners recognise the unrivalled value in leading with the Pure Storage Platform to solve customers’ most challenging data storage use cases and guide their imperative to build and operate responsibly for a sustainable future.”

“Pure really leaned in and revamped their Reseller Partner Program by enhancing the unique tools and processes we need to deliver additional value to our customers,” said Kapil Bansal, Senior VP of Partner Management & Solutions, SHI International. “From more relevant platform and solution-level enablement to smarter and better-aligned incentives to intelligence in recognising growth opportunities, these program enhancements will help more efficiently address the huge customer demand in the storage market.”

