Qlik adds AI-powered upgrades to Qlik Talend Cloud for data access

Qlik has announced major new capabilities in Qlik Talend Cloud, bringing AI-driven automation and standards-based API access to help enterprises make trusted data easier to use across the business. The latest update allows data teams to publish secure API endpoints for governed data products with a single click, automatically document data fields at scale, and deploy an AI assistant that intelligently recommends data-quality rules.

The enhancements are designed to remove bottlenecks for data and analytics teams, enabling faster sharing of governed datasets across popular business tools such as Power BI, Tableau, Excel, Salesforce, and internal enterprise applications. Auto-describe functionality improves dataset discoverability while reducing manual documentation workloads for stewardship teams. Meanwhile, the AI-driven DQ Rule Assistant accelerates the creation of quality checks by analysing data profiles and proposing rules that increase coverage with minimal effort.

Qlik has also introduced agentic-enabled, sprint-style remediation workflows that bring business users, domain experts, and data teams together to quickly identify and resolve issues. This collaborative validation model strengthens trust across the organisation and shortens the time required to deliver high-quality data to downstream systems.

“Customers want flexibility. If your best data is stuck in one tool, it becomes a bottleneck,” said Drew Clarke, EVP, Product & Technology, Qlik. “Open, standards-based APIs let customers use the same governed data wherever work happens. AI-driven stewardship removes repetitive tasks and helps teams deliver trusted outcomes faster.”

Eva Chrona, CEO at Climber, highlighted the real-world impact these enhancements deliver. “Qlik has turned stewardship into a team sport. Sprint workflows and collaborative validation pulled our domain experts into the process, which raised trust and sped up fixes. The automation that documents fields and proposes quality checks is already saving time, and we are excited about where Qlik is taking AI-driven stewardship next.”

Data Product APIs built on open standards are available now. Auto-describe fields and the AI-powered DQ Rule Assistant are rolling out, and Qlik has opened enrolment for its Data Stewardship Early Access program. Users can start a trial or learn more via the Qlik Talend Cloud platform and its Data Quality and Governance resources.

