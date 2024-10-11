Qualcomm Introduces New IoT Product Portfolio

At Embedded World North America, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. launched a new product portfolio focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), aimed at advancing industrial AI solutions. The new Qualcomm IQ series of industrial-grade processors is designed to meet the demands of extreme industrial applications, offering integrated safety features and wide temperature range capabilities.

Qualcomm IQ Series for Industrial Applications

The Qualcomm IQ series processors are specifically developed for challenging industrial environments, providing safety-grade operations necessary for industrial use cases. These processors address the growing need for intelligent computing and edge AI across various industries.

Qualcomm IoT Solutions Framework

In addition, Qualcomm introduced the Qualcomm IoT Solutions Framework, which combines the IQ series chipsets with advanced AI tools and reference applications. This framework enables the development and deployment of end-to-end solutions, helping industries improve operational efficiency and streamline development processes.

With this launch, Qualcomm aims to lead the integration of AI into connected devices, driving industry transformation across multiple sectors.

Qualcomm Technologies is at the forefront of the digital transformation and a leader in the AI revolution across industries. The IQ series is focused on bringing leading edge AI into connected endpoints across industries,” said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial



and embedded IoT, and cloud computing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By providing our best- in-class technologies from simple to complex computing, we aim to be a trusted advisor and implementer across an ecosystem of IoT industry partners, systems integrators, and customers to help the whole ecosystem thrive.”

Qualcomm Technologies is advancing its product lineup and market strategy to support the integration of AI and IoT across industrial and embedded computing sectors. This approach leverages Qualcomm’s connectivity, energy-efficient computing, and AI technologies to meet the needs of various IoT verticals.

Qualcomm’s solutions include a range of application processors and connectivity chips, from simple Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to advanced industrial-grade

Qualcomm IoT Solutions Framework: Enabling Digital Transformation

The Qualcomm IoT Solutions Framework is designed to help enterprises create end-to-end IoT applications, reduce implementation time, and improve operational efficiencies. This framework offers comprehensive vertical solutions, including recommended chipsets, core software, reference designs, software development kits (SDKs), cloud services, containerization, and microservices. It also provides access to a network of partners, including distributors, independent hardware and software vendors, and system integrators.

The framework supports the development of IoT products across various use cases, such as:

- Industrial Worker Assistance

- Worker Safety and Site Security

- Asset Inspection and Emergency Response

Qualcomm's Industrial-Grade Processors

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced a new family of industrial-grade processors, designed for high-demand industrial applications. These processors, part of the Qualcomm IQ series, deliver on-device AI performance of up to 100 TOPS and are built for extreme operating conditions. The IQ series supports advanced safety features like SIL-3 (Safety Integrity Level) with an integrated safety controller. The chipsets are suitable for applications such as industrial robots, drones, industrial automation, and advanced AI edge solutions.

Key offerings in the IQ series include:

- IQ9 Series: Qualcomm IQ-9100, IQ-9075

- IQ8 Series: Qualcomm IQ-8300, IQ-8275

- IQ6 Series: Qualcomm IQ-615

Qualcomm's Acquisition of Sequans 4G IoT Technology

To further its capabilities in IoT connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies has acquired Sequans’ 4G IoT technology. This acquisition strengthens Qualcomm's position in providing low-power, reliable cellular connectivity for industrial IoT applications, enhancing its portfolio of edge intelligence solutions.

