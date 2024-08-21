Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Technologies has announced the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, expanding its 7-series offerings. The new platform introduces on-device generative AI capabilities, supporting large language models (LLMs) like Baichuan-7B and Llama 2 with 1 billion parameters. It also delivers enhanced mobile gaming experiences with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU and professional-grade camera features, including 12-bit triple ISP and 4K sHDR video capture.

Advertisment

“Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will bring the best of the 7-series to mid-tier devices by selecting top 7-series features including on-device AI support,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This platform is another proof point in our commitment to deliver the best-in-class mobile experiences to consumers at every price.”

Qualcomm Partners expressed their views -

“With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, we are excited to bring our users remarkable performance, but also enhanced AI and gaming experiences,” noted Chase Xu, Vice President and CMO at Realme. “We are excited to continue this strong collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies.”

Advertisment

“Our ongoing relationship with our partner, Qualcomm Technologies, enables us to incorporate pioneering mobile technologies in our offerings,” stated Masaaki Nakae, GM of the Personal Communications Division at Sharp Corporation. “The integration of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in our forthcoming products will give our users the innovative mobile experiences they are looking for.”

“Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies has never been stronger and we are thrilled to be the first to adopt Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 as an upcoming mobile device,” said Thomas Wang, General Manager of Redmi at Xiaomi. “The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 sets new benchmarks for performance in its class and we are excited for our customers to experience its extensive capabilities, including advanced on-device AI, engaging gaming experiences, and stunning photography.”

Advertisment

Read More:

Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, Debuts 5G Chipset