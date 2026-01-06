Quantron technology solutions sharpen focus on growth

Quantron Technology Solutions is positioning itself across key enterprise technology segments as it looks to scale operations and expand market presence over the next two years. The company is currently focusing on IT, security, and mobility as core verticals, viewing all three as essential to modern business environments.

In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Vivek Matta, Director of Sales, Quantron, shared insights into the company’s product strategy, technology direction, manufacturing approach, and growth plans leading up to 2026.

Focus on IT, security, and mobility

Quantron technology solutions is working simultaneously across IT, security, and mobility rather than prioritising a single segment. According to the company, this approach reflects the increasing convergence of these domains in enterprise deployments.

By addressing all three verticals together, the company aims to build a balanced product portfolio that can cater to varied business requirements within connected and digitally driven environments.

Emphasis on new and emerging technologies

The current phase marks the launch of Quantron’s product offerings. The company states that its products are built around new and emerging technologies, with significant effort invested in ensuring performance, quality, and reliability.

This launch phase is positioned as foundational, with the company indicating confidence in the competitiveness of its offerings within their respective categories.

Make in India as a gradual manufacturing strategy

Quantron technology solutions aligns its manufacturing roadmap with the Make in India initiative. At present, some products are manufactured locally, while others are sourced from China.

The company describes this as a balanced approach that allows it to maintain quality standards and scalability, while progressively increasing the share of local manufacturing over time.

Certifications and compliance status

The company holds the certifications required in India for its current product range. However, certain categories, including cameras, are not part of the existing portfolio due to certification limitations.

Quantron has indicated that work is ongoing to expand compliance coverage, enabling entry into additional product segments in the future.

Growth plans through 2026

Looking ahead, Quantron technology solutions has set a clear objective of growth. The company aims to double its business by 2026 through portfolio expansion, wider market reach, and increased share across all active verticals.

The focus remains on strengthening its presence in IT, security, and mobility while scaling operations in line with market demand.

