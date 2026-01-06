TAIT CRM knowledge session highlights opportunities

The Trade Association of Information Technology organised a knowledge session titled “Opportunities for TAIT Members in the CRM Market,” bringing together IT traders, system integrators, and solution providers for learning and peer interaction.

The session formed part of TAIT’s ongoing initiative to help members understand emerging technologies and identify practical business opportunities in a competitive IT landscape.

CRM adoption and business value

The keynote address was delivered by CRM and enterprise solutions expert Limesh Parekh, who led two structured sessions focused on business outcomes. The first session outlined how CRM systems support customer lifecycle management, improve sales efficiency, enhance service delivery, and enable data-driven decision-making.

The discussion positioned CRM as a core business tool rather than a standalone technology product.

Opportunities for IT traders and partners

In the second session, the focus shifted to how IT traders can build business around CRM platforms. Opportunities highlighted included CRM implementation, customization, ongoing support services, and recurring revenue models, with particular relevance for SME and MSME customers.

TAIT representatives reinforced the importance of adopting solution-led approaches over product-only selling, encouraging members to view CRM as a long-term strategic offering.

Association updates and member engagement

The event was hosted by TAIT Director Hiren Sheth, who welcomed attendees and introduced the speaker. Limesh Parekh was formally welcomed by TAIT Director Rushabh Shah.

During the gathering, TAIT President Magan Gangani announced the association’s upcoming cricketing event scheduled for February 8, 2025, noting confirmed team participation and inviting additional teams and sponsors.

The session concluded with a memento presentation to the speaker and his team by TAIT office bearers, along with networking activities, lucky draws, and early bird rewards. TAIT also acknowledged its media partner for continued support.

The strong member turnout reflected TAIT’s ongoing role in fostering knowledge sharing, collaboration, and business growth within the IT ecosystem.