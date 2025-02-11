Quick Heal Partners BIRD Lucknow for Cybersecurity in Rural Banks

Quick Heal Technologies has entered into a strategic partnership with the Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Lucknow, to enhance cybersecurity within Rural Financial Institutions (RFIs) across India. The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 13, 2025, by Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal, and Nirupam Mehrotra, Director of BIRD Lucknow. This collaboration aims to address growing cybersecurity challenges in rural finance and establish a secure digital ecosystem for financial inclusion.

Advertisment

Key Focus Areas

Leveraging Quick Heal’s cybersecurity expertise and malware analysis capabilities through Seqrite Labs, the partnership will focus on:

- Establishing a cybersecurity lab at BIRD Lucknow for hands-on training and skill development.

- Conducting joint research to assess cybersecurity adoption, evaluate RFI technological infrastructure, and identify skill gaps.

- Developing training modules and workshops on cyber hygiene, fraud prevention, and best cybersecurity practices.

- Facilitating policy advocacy and cyber drills to assess RFI readiness against emerging threats.

- Creating a knowledge exchange platform to connect cybersecurity and rural finance experts.

Advertisment

This initiative aims to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks within RFIs, ensuring a more resilient and secure financial ecosystem in rural India.

Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies, shared, “As digital transformation takes root in rural India, it is imperative that we build a strong foundation of cybersecurity to safeguard financial institutions. Although the amounts involved may be relatively small, the impact of a breach is significant. Therefore, our partnership with BIRD is pivotal in securing rural finance. Combining Quick Heal’s decades of expertise in protecting organisations from cyber threats with BIRD’s deep-rooted understanding of rural finance, we are setting the stage for a more resilient financial system. Through initiatives like research studies, cybersecurity labs, and training programs, we aim to equip RFIs with the necessary tools, strategies, and knowledge to thrive in the digital age, ensuring cybersecurity becomes a fundamental pillar of financial inclusion.”

Nirupam Mehrotra, Director of BIRD Lucknow, added, “Our collaboration with Quick Heal Technologies is a critical milestone in strengthening the digital infrastructure of Rural Financial Institutions. With Quick Heal’s unparalleled cybersecurity expertise, we will enhance the security frameworks of RFIs and integrate cutting-edge practices into our training and policy development. The Cybersecurity Lab, cyber drills, and specialised training programs are just a few of the key components of this partnership. Together, we are preparing RFIs to face the future with confidence, safeguarding rural communities’ financial interests and contributing to the broader goal of rural development.”

Advertisment

The MoU, which will remain in effect for three years, outlines the shared commitment of both organisations to develop and implement programs that address the cybersecurity needs of RFIs. This partnership reinforces Quick Heal’s dedication to creating a secure digital environment for all while supporting BIRD’s mission to strengthen the financial institutions that serve rural India.

Read More:

Advertisment

Empowering Business and Infrastructure with AI Solutions

Oracle Business Updates on OCI, Multicloud, Fusion Applications and AI