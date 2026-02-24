RAH Infotech Underscore Cybersecurity collaboration announced

RAH Infotech and Underscore Cybersecurity have entered into a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening risk-driven cyber defense capabilities for enterprises.

The partnership combines RAH Infotech’s distribution network and channel ecosystem with Underscore Cybersecurity’s security intelligence platforms, including Adversity Discovery Assessment and Threat Intelligence Aggregator solutions.

The announcement was made in New Delhi in February 2026.

Addressing evolving enterprise cyber risk

The collaboration comes at a time when enterprises are facing increasingly frequent and complex cyber threats across cloud, network and endpoint environments.

Under the arrangement, RAH Infotech will extend Underscore Cybersecurity’s proactive Attack Surface Management and event logging capabilities to its partner ecosystem. The combined offering is positioned to provide organisations with continuous visibility, structured risk assessment and actionable intelligence.

The focus remains on enabling enterprises to prioritise cyber risk, reduce blind spots and strengthen response mechanisms.

Integrated platforms for risk discovery

Underscore Cybersecurity brings two core platforms into the partnership:

Adversity Discovery Assessment (ADA)

Threat Intelligence Aggregator (TIA)

These solutions are designed to deliver proactive exposure discovery and contextual threat intelligence. The intent is to help organisations identify vulnerabilities across digital surfaces and quantify risk in operational terms.

Ashok Kumar, Managing Director and Founder at RAH Infotech, said organisations today face increasingly complex attacks that exploit gaps across multiple environments. He stated that visibility and context form the foundation of strong security, and that integrating Underscore’s capabilities into the company’s portfolio would enable partners and customers to anticipate exposures and quantify risk more effectively.

Expanding market reach and adoption

Aditya Kadiyan, Country Manager at Underscore Cybersecurity, said the company’s approach is based on delivering effective cybersecurity without unnecessary complexity. He noted that the collaboration extends this approach into new markets, helping enterprises prioritise critical risks and allocate resources efficiently.

According to him, working with RAH Infotech strengthens the ability to support organisations seeking clearer oversight of their cybersecurity posture and accelerates the adoption of proactive risk management frameworks.

Channel-led cyber defense strategy

The RAH Infotech Underscore Cybersecurity collaboration aims to simplify enterprise adoption of advanced risk-driven cyber defense tools.

RAH Infotech’s established channel presence is expected to support deployment and integration across enterprise environments. Underscore Cybersecurity contributes intelligence-led analytics and continuous monitoring capabilities.

The combined model is intended to reduce implementation complexity, shorten deployment timelines and align cybersecurity initiatives with existing operational and governance frameworks.

With enterprises under pressure to manage expanding digital attack surfaces, the partnership signals a structured move toward integrated risk visibility and intelligence-driven defense strategies.

Read More:

Seqrite India Cyber Threat Report 2026 manufacturing sector under AI attack

Zscaler and Airtel launch AI and Cyber Threat Research Center India

IBM, BharatGen, and NxtGen Back Swadeshi AI Stack