RAH Infotech has announced a partnership with RiskProfiler.io to introduce specialised dark web and executive threat monitoring services for high-ranking public sector individuals. The collaboration addresses growing cybersecurity risks targeting executives through phishing, impersonation, and credential leaks.

The new service integrates RiskProfiler’s technology into RAH Infotech’s Security Operations Centre (SOC), enabling 24/7 threat monitoring and response. Key features include an incident tracker, remediation Plans, and executive & brand monitoring modules. These tools detect fake social media profiles, credential exposures, impersonation attempts, and other threats in real-time, allowing security teams to respond quickly.

The launch comes amid increasing cyber threats against public sector leaders, emphasising the need for comprehensive digital vigilance to strengthen national security resilience.

“With the digital threat landscape rapidly evolving, especially during periods of regional instability, it is imperative to monitor both infrastructure and individuals. Cyber adversaries have shifted tactics to exploit personal vulnerabilities through social engineering, credential theft, and impersonation,” said Ashok Kumar, Managing Director and Founder of RAH Infotech. “By integrating RiskProfiler into our SOC, we’re delivering a first-of-its-kind capability to protect our clients’ leadership from dark web threats.”

“Government leaders are now top targets in cyber and influence operations. Monitoring their digital footprint is not optional – it’s essential,” said Chirag Arora, Chair of the GlobalCISO Leadership Foundation. “This collaboration between RAH and RiskProfiler sets a new standard in proactive cyber defence, and we strongly encourage government agencies and consulting partners to support its rapid adoption.”

“We’ve designed RiskProfiler to give security teams the edge they need in today’s asymmetric threat landscape,” added Setu Parimi, CTO and Co-Founder of RiskProfiler.io. “Whether it’s deepfake videos, spoofed domains, or leaked credentials on the dark web, our detection engine connects the dots fast—enabling decisive action before threats escalate into crises.”

India Advances Leadership-Centric Cybersecurity with New Threat Monitoring Solution

The partnership between RAH Infotech and RiskProfiler.io aligns with India's proactive approach to modernising executive protection capabilities. This initiative represents a strategic shift toward leadership-focused cyber defence in the public sector.

RAH Infotech is currently engaging with managed service providers and consulting partners – including major firms like the Big Four - to expand the deployment of this solution. These established partners, with existing government cybersecurity engagements, can effectively integrate the RiskProfiler-powered monitoring into current risk management frameworks.

Government agencies and potential partners interested in implementation or demonstrations can contact RAH Infotech for further details. This collaboration strengthens India's cybersecurity posture by addressing growing threats against high-ranking officials through advanced monitoring technology.

