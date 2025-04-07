Raminfo Launches Initiative iCollab Hub Foundation to Support Startups

iCollab Hub Foundation (iCollab), an initiative by Raminfo, has been launched to support startups in accessing the public procurement ecosystem. Raminfo, a business-to-government (B2G) revenue accelerator, aims through iCollab to bridge the gap between early-stage startups and public sector opportunities by facilitating collaboration between innovators, government bodies, and strategic partners.

Advertisment

iCollab is designed to help startups navigate the complexities of government procurement—an area often seen as challenging but holding significant potential. The initiative targets startups developing innovative solutions, government departments with ongoing needs for public service transformation, and enablers and partners who can accelerate market entry.

The goal is to create a structured ecosystem to unlock value from the public sector, which is recognised as one of the largest markets globally.

The facility spans 25,000 sq. ft. and offers collaborative workspaces for early-stage startups, mentorship and advisory services, and access to Raminfo’s 30+ years of domain expertise.

iCollab assists in proposal development, policy understanding, and eligibility compliance.

Advertisment

It also runs procurement readiness programs and facilitates strategic partnerships to help startups scale revenue and engagement within the public sector.

iCollab Hub Foundation Launch Event

The launch was attended by Shri D Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legal Affairs, Government of Telangana. The event also featured insights from industry and policy leaders, including:

Advertisment

J A Chowdary, Founder, ISF and former IT Advisor, Andhra Pradesh

Aloria G. R., IAS (Retd.), former Chief Secretary, Gujarat

Sujit Jagirdar, CIO, T-Hub





Shri D Sridhar Babu highlighted the significance of initiatives like iCollab in enabling startups to access public procurement opportunities. He reiterated the Telangana Government’s support for such collaborations to build a stronger innovation ecosystem.

L. Srinath Reddy, Chairman of iCollab Hub Foundation and MD, Raminfo, added, “Government procurement business in India offers a $700 billion opportunity for startups, provided they can navigate the challenges and gain market access. At iCollab, our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem where startups can seamlessly integrate with government initiatives and scale their businesses. By leveraging Raminfo’s extensive experience, we are providing startups with the right mentorship, procurement readiness programs, and partnerships to achieve sustainable growth in the B2G sector. Our goal at iCollab is to help 100 startups generate ₹100 crore in revenue by 2030.”

Advertisment

According to Bhanu Prakash Reddy Varla, Board Member, iCollab Hub Foundation & Partner & Director of Growth and Strategy, Plural Technology, "At iCollab, we believe in fostering innovation through collaboration. The future belongs to those who leverage technology to solve real-world challenges, and we are committed to empowering startups and businesses with the right ecosystem to scale and succeed."

Read More:

Advertisment

Channel Partners Speak on Trump's 26% Tariff on Indian Products

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future

Advertisment

Govt Approves PLI Scheme for Electronics Components: Industry Applauds