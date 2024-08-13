Rapyder Cloud Solutions Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

Rapyder Cloud Solutions has become the third entity in India to earn the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This marks Rapyder’s fifth competency badge, adding to its portfolio of 16 prior Service Deliveries.

Strategic Collaboration with AWS

Rapyder has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, focusing on accelerating the adoption of generative AI solutions across various organizations, including startups and global enterprises.

AWS Competency Program and Rapyder’s Role

The AWS Competency Program is designed to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry expertise and technical proficiency in using AWS technologies. These partners assist in integrating and deploying AWS-based solutions tailored to customer needs. Rapyder’s achievement in securing the AWS Generative AI Competency highlights its commitment to providing cloud consulting and generative AI solutions.

Speaking about this notable achievement, Amit Gupta, Founder & CEO, of Rapyder Cloud Solutions, stated, “Our leadership principles are our guide. One of them “Customer Obsession” constantly challenges us to think backwards, keeping customers at the front. GenAI is evolving at a rapid pace, and our customers also need partners who can help them accelerate this journey. AWS GenAI Competency is a testament to our commitment to customers. It’s thrilling to see how our organization has come together for another credible milestone toward customer success. Our strategic vision is to integrate advanced AI capabilities for the industry helping customers grow. We will continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering unparalleled value and enabling our clients to achieve their business goals.”

Echoing this statement, Athreya Ramadas, Co-founder & CTO, of Rapyder Cloud Solutions, added, ”We are all excited to have achieved the Generative AI Services Competency of AWS. We believe this achievement is the right springboard for our organization. Generative AI is one of the core areas of focus for Rapyder. We have built tailor-made industry solutions, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of data-driven decision-making processes, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation within our team. This recognition along with AWS enables us to accelerate our mission of transforming businesses through state-of-the-art AI capabilities.”

Rapyder Integrates Generative AI Solutions with AWS

Rapyder's generative AI package solutions, including IDP Invoice Extractor, Advanced Chatbot, Cattle Tracking, Multilingual Contact Center GenAI Solutions, and Portfolio Analysis Tool, are integrated into a comprehensive suite of services powered by AWS.

Development of Targeted Solutions

Rapyder's Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) is developing a solution catalog aimed at addressing the specific challenges of enterprise and startup customers across India. This initiative reflects Rapyder’s focus on delivering tailored solutions that drive measurable results and support long-term success for its clients.

