Rashi Peripherals Q3 FY26 financial results

Rashi Peripherals Limited reported its financial performance for the third quarter of FY26, recording its highest-ever net profit for a third quarter. The results were supported by strong partner demand, operational efficiencies, and continued expansion of its distribution footprint across India.

During the quarter, channel partners increased inventory levels in anticipation of potential price hikes linked to component shortages. This stocking activity contributed to the company’s highest-ever Q3 sales.

Sales growth improves margins and profitability

The increase in sales volumes improved economies of scale, resulting in better margins and a record quarterly net profit. On a year-on-year basis, the company reported revenue growth of 43 percent and profit after tax growth of 132 percent, despite global market volatility and pricing pressures in IT products.

The company attributed the performance to efficient planning and execution across business verticals.

Portfolio expansion and network growth

During Q3 FY26, Rashi Peripherals introduced new SKUs and expanded its distribution partner network to enhance market reach and support sustained volume growth. A new branch was launched in Solapur, strengthening regional presence and improving coverage in core markets.

These initiatives were aimed at deepening engagement across the company’s nationwide distribution ecosystem.

Employee-related costs and regulatory impact

The company incurred an ESOP cost of INR 140 Mn year-to-date as part of its efforts to attract and retain key talent while aligning employee incentives with long-term growth objectives.

Following the Government of India’s notification of new Labour Codes on 21 November 2025, the company recognised an incremental impact of INR 41 Mn. This was linked to increased gratuity and leave liabilities arising from revised wage definitions and enhanced employee benefits.

Management commentary on performance and outlook

Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, said the company delivered a strong quarter with solid performance across revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax. He highlighted the role of the company’s pan-India distribution network, channel partner relationships, and value-added support in enabling the adoption of complex and high-value technology solutions.

He added that the company’s presence across General Trade, Modern Trade, and E-Commerce allows it to serve a wide range of customer segments, including enterprises, educational institutions, data centres, BFSI, and government organisations.

Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, said the company maintained growth momentum despite global uncertainty and rising IT product prices. He noted that pricing pressures driven by global shortages and currency movements were managed effectively, contributing to strong revenue and profit growth.

Focus on consistent growth

The Rashi Peripherals Q3 FY26 financial results reflect a quarter shaped by strong demand visibility, disciplined execution, and continued investments in people and market expansion. The company indicated that its focus remains on consistent, sustainable, and profitable growth in the coming quarters.

Read More:

Check Point report flags APAC financial sector cyber threats

AMD Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 FPGAs introduced

AMD Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 FPGAs introduced