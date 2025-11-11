Rashi Peripherals reports 12% YoY revenue growth in Q2 FY26

Rashi Peripherals, a value-added ICT product distributor, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025 (Q2 FY26).

The company recorded a 12% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in Q2 FY26, reflecting its sustained operational strength and continued success in AI-integrated technology distribution.

For the first half of FY26, Rashi Peripherals reported a net profit of Rs. 1,209 million, a marginal 3% YoY decline after accounting for ESOP provisioning. Revenue for the April–September 2025 period stood at Rs. 73,076 million, representing an 8% YoY decline, while EBITDA grew 13% YoY to Rs. 2,195 million, underscoring strong margin discipline.

Operational Highlights

Revenue Growth: 12% YoY increase in Q2 FY26, driven by strong demand in AI, PC, and enterprise segments.

Cost Efficiency: 13% YoY growth in EBITDA despite ESOP provisioning impact.

Branch Expansion: Two new branch offices were inaugurated in Baramati and Nanded, expanding national reach.

Strategic Alliances: New distribution partnerships with Dell Technologies and Teachmint Technologies.

Portfolio Expansion: Strengthened server, storage, and semiconductor offerings to support India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

PC Vertical Performance: Achieved growth at twice the industry rate, demonstrating strong consumer and commercial traction.

Channel Ecosystem Strength: Successfully conducted Channel Business Forum (CBF), India’s longest-running ICT roadshow, covering 50 cities, with 4,000+ participants and 300+ live product demonstrations.

“We are delighted with our performance in Q2 FY26, reflecting the sustained momentum built over the past few quarters,” said Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals Limited.

“The ICT distribution industry continues to witness healthy demand, driven by the AI-led upgrade cycle, Windows 10 transition, and expanding enterprise adoption of high-performance computing devices. Our PES segment remains resilient, and our investments in technology, logistics, and partner enablement continue to power our growth. We remain committed to supporting India’s digital acceleration and contributing to the government’s Digital Bharat and Make in India vision.”

“Our Q2 performance highlights the strength and resilience of our diversified business model,” added Rajesh Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Rashi Peripherals Limited.

“Revenue growth and strong profitability underscore the success of our balanced portfolio and disciplined operations. The momentum in premium computing and enterprise segments reflects the growing adoption of AI-integrated solutions. By maintaining agility in our supply chain and focusing on channel digitisation, we’re positioned strongly for continued growth.”

Accelerating India’s Digital and Semiconductor Ecosystem

Rashi Peripherals’ ongoing semiconductor expansion supports the upstream component ecosystem, aligning with India’s Make in India and Digital Bharat initiatives.

The company’s focus on AI-led innovation, channel ecosystem empowerment, and value-added distribution reinforces its position as a key technology enabler in India’s growing digital economy.

With continued investments in partner capabilities, logistics infrastructure, and AI-powered business models, Rashi Peripherals remains on track to drive sustainable, technology-led growth in FY26 and beyond.

