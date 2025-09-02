Rashi Peripherals to distribute Quantum enterprise storage solutions in India

Rashi Peripherals has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for Quantum Corporation in India. The move aims to expand Quantum’s presence in the Indian enterprise storage market, where demand for robust, scalable and high-performance solutions continues to grow.

Through this partnership, Rashi Peripherals will distribute Quantum’s full portfolio, including ActiveScale object storage, Scalar tape libraries, software-defined storage such as the StorNext file system, and DXi enterprise backup appliances. The collaboration also marks Rashi Peripherals’ entry into the enterprise storage domain, strengthening its overall portfolio.

Keshav Choudhary, Whole Time Director, Rashi Peripherals, said, “Being appointed as the exclusive distributor for Quantum in India is a significant milestone in RP Tech’s growth journey. This addition not only expands our product portfolio but also positions us strongly in the enterprise storage domain. With Quantum’s proven technologies and our nationwide presence, we are well placed to address the evolving needs of BFSI, government, and enterprise customers. Our focus will be on building strong engagement through channel events, partner training, and customer roundtables, ensuring that Quantum’s solutions are delivered with the highest service quality and market reach.”

Rob Hilligoss, Director, APAC Region, Quantum Corporation, said, “India is a high-growth, data-driven market where enterprises are rapidly modernising their storage and data protection infrastructure. By appointing Rashi Peripherals as our exclusive distributor, we are bringing a trusted, long-term collaborator into a critical role. Their deep market expertise and extensive channel ecosystem makes them well-positioned to help us accelerate customer access to Quantum’s enterprise storage portfolio, while offering a superior experience through local engagement, support, and services.”

With Indian enterprises facing data growth driven by AI, machine learning and unstructured data, the appointment is aimed at supporting verticals such as BFSI, government and large enterprises. Rashi Peripherals will focus on partner enablement, channel roadshows and customer roundtables to drive adoption of Quantum solutions.

