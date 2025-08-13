Rashi Peripherals with Dell Technologies portfolio expands enterprise reach

Rashi Peripherals, a national distribution partner for global technology brands in India, has secured authorisation to distribute the complete range of Dell Technologies solutions across metro and non-metro markets.

Under this collaboration, the company will offer Dell’s portfolio covering client, server, storage and networking solutions. The move is aligned with its vision to meet the evolving technology and AI demands of enterprises across segments, including enterprise, datacentre, government, and small and medium businesses.

Through its extensive partner network, Rashi Peripherals aims to enhance access to Dell Technologies’ commercial solutions and strengthen market penetration across the country. With dedicated business development managers and presales professionals, the company plans targeted engagement with end customers and channel partners to expand its outreach.

Rashi Peripherals CEO speaks on this Collaboration with Dell

Rajesh Goenka, CEO, Rashi Peripherals, said, “Our collaboration with Dell Technologies is a strategic milestone in Rashi Peripherals’ continued journey of growth and diversification. Over the years, we have consistently expanded our portfolio to align with evolving enterprise needs, and this relationship strengthens our ability to deliver end-to-end commercial solutions across sectors. With our pan-India presence, deep channel engagement and expanding customer base, we are confident in our ability to drive meaningful growth for Dell’s commercial business in India while reinforcing our position as a leading ICT distribution player.”

The addition of Dell Technologies’ offerings complements the company’s existing solutions portfolio and supports its goal of building a comprehensive technology distribution platform for Indian enterprises. Rashi Peripherals will also invest in regional enablement programmes, partner training and market development initiatives to ensure smooth access and support.

