Red Hat Collaborates with Rakuten Mobile and Rakuten Symphony

Red Hat will provide Rakuten Mobile with its open-source technology knowledge, and experience in managing large-scale Linux environments, allowing Rakuten’s teams to focus on innovation and customer experience enhancement.

Supporting Cloud-Native Telecommunications

Red Hat will also extend its solutions to Rakuten Symphony, a provider of cloud-native Open RAN infrastructure and services, to enhance its platforms and support telecommunication service providers with the tools needed for efficient operations. Additionally, Rakuten Cloud will receive support to certify its Cloud-Native Storage on Red Hat OpenShift, simplifying integration with Kubernetes-native tools.

Red Hat Advancing Open RAN and Connectivity Initiatives with Rakuten

By leveraging Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s security features, vendor neutrality, and hybrid cloud consistency, Rakuten Mobile and Rakuten Symphony can accelerate initiatives in Open RAN, private 5G, satellite-enabled LTE connectivity, and licensing partnerships. These efforts aim to expand connectivity to remote regions and enhance network flexibility.

Ensuring Scalability and Reliability in Telecommunications

As telecommunications providers adapt to evolving customer demands, they require scalable, secure, and reliable enterprise solutions. Red Hat Enterprise Linux enables faster and more efficient deployment of applications across hybrid cloud environments, reducing costs and mitigating risks while ensuring 24/7 enterprise support.

This collaboration reflects Red Hat and Rakuten’s commitment to innovation, security, and leadership in the telecommunications industry.

Ashesh Badani, senior VP and chief product officer, Red Hat --

"Red Hat is thrilled to collaborate with Rakuten Mobile and Rakuten Symphony in supporting their vision for open and secure telecommunications and digital services. The unmatched flexibility, stability and security that Red Hat Enterprise Linux offers will be a perfect fit for helping Rakuten Mobile to provide innovative customer experiences and solutions. "

Mibu Ryoata, GM, Telecommunication Cloud Platform Department, Rakuten Mobile --

“Rakuten Mobile is excited to work with leading partners from around the world such as Red Hat. By using Red Hat’s open source expertise and solutions we are able to deliver best-in-class network operations and cost-effective services to our mobile customers in Japan.”

