Redington Limited, Zoho Partner for Indian Digital Transformation

Redington Limited, a technology solutions provider, has unveiled a strategic collaboration with Zoho Corporation, another known name in global technology. This partnership is geared towards extending Zoho's cutting-edge cloud solutions for office productivity, team collaboration, and customer engagement to a wider audience in India. Leveraging Redington's expansive network of partners, the alliance aims to enhance accessibility to Zoho's innovative offerings across various industries and sectors in the region.

Through this collaboration, businesses in India will gain access to Zoho's comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, empowering them to streamline operations, enhance teamwork, and elevate customer interactions. Redington's robust distribution channels and deep market penetration will play a pivotal role in facilitating the adoption of Zoho's technology solutions among organizations of all sizes.

By combining Zoho's expertise in cloud technology with Redington's extensive reach and market presence, the partnership is poised to drive digital transformation and accelerate business growth across India. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both companies to deliver value-driven solutions and support the evolving needs of their customers in the dynamic digital landscape.

In this collaboration, Redington will utilize its extensive distribution network to provide a variety of Zoho solutions to businesses of all scales. These solutions encompass Zoho Workplace (a unified enterprise collaboration platform), Bigin by Zoho CRM (a pipeline-centric CRM solution for small and micro businesses), and Zoho ZeptoMail (a transactional email delivery solution). Specifically designed to optimize operations, enhance productivity, and foster growth, these solutions cater to a wide range of industries.

Mr. R Venkatesh, President, of Technology Solution Group, Redington Limited said, "We are excited to announce our strategic collaboration with Zoho as its technology solution provider. We are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions to companies of all scales to help them grow and drive innovation. With this partnership, we are confident in empowering businesses with robust and resilient software solutions designed for success and scale.

Speaking about the partnership, Bishan Singh, Head of Channel Ecosystem at Zoho Corp. added, “More and more Indian businesses today are rapidly embracing the cloud to achieve operational excellence, elevate customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities. With this growing demand for cloud solutions, we are excited about partnering with Redington. Redington's well-connected network of channel partners will help Zoho in serving the SaaS needs of a wider set of customers across the country.”

Zoho provides a robust product portfolio tailored to businesses of all sizes seeking digital transformation. Zoho Workplace serves as a comprehensive enterprise communication and collaboration suite, offering email, instant messaging, social intranet, and meeting platforms, as well as word processing, file storage, spreadsheet, and presentation tools.

Additionally, Bigin by Zoho CRM caters to small and micro businesses, offering features like pipeline management, email, telephony, WhatsApp integration, workflows, activities, dashboards, and mobile apps for efficient customer management. All Zoho solutions, including Zoho Workplace and Bigin, are developed on the same technology stack, ensuring high customization, scalability, and flexibility to address diverse business requirements.