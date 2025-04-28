Redington Partners with Banyan Cloud for Cloud Security Adoption in India

Redington Limited announced a strategic partnership with U.S.-based cybersecurity firm Banyan Cloud to support the adoption of secure cloud infrastructure across India. Under this collaboration, Redington will operate as a value-added distributor, delivering Banyan Cloud’s security solutions to organisations across various industries.

The partnership focuses on simplifying cloud security and ensuring regulatory compliance through Banyan Cloud’s integrated tools for unified visibility, threat protection, and adherence to regulatory standards. Key sectors targeted include BFSI, IT/ITeS, Healthcare, Government, and Retail.

By leveraging Redington’s wide network of partners and resellers, the collaboration aims to help businesses build secure and scalable cloud environments more efficiently. With cloud adoption accelerating, organisations face challenges such as misconfigurations, shadow IT, and compliance gaps. Banyan Cloud’s solutions are specifically designed to address these risks.

This partnership enables Banyan Cloud to expand its presence in the Indian market while supporting businesses in enhancing their cybersecurity resilience.

“Cloud security is becoming a critical priority for Indian enterprises as the adoption of diverse cloud solutions accelerates. This calls for a stronger cloud security posture and comprehensive, integrated protection,” said Sridhar S, Head Software Solutions Group (SSG)- India, Redington Limited. “Our partnership with Banyan Cloud reflects our commitment to supporting secure digital transformation. By leveraging Banyan Cloud’s advanced Zero Trust and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) capabilities, along with Redington’s robust channel ecosystem, we aim to deliver future-ready cybersecurity solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Indian market.”

“We are excited to partner with Redington, a leading provider of IT solutions distribution. This partnership will enable businesses to adopt scalable and secure cloud infrastructure while maintaining compliance and mitigating risks. Together, we aim to advance cloud security awareness and support digital transformation, helping organisations confidently and securely navigate their digital transformation journeys,” said Nagesh Konduru, CEO of Banyan Cloud.

The collaboration between Redington Limited and Banyan Cloud marks a strategic expansion of Banyan Cloud’s global partner ecosystem, supporting its broader market growth initiatives. Through Redington’s established distribution network and reseller relationships, the partnership aims to accelerate the go-to-market execution of advanced cloud security solutions.

As part of this collaboration, Redington’s channel partners gain access to Banyan Cloud’s agentless Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), which includes capabilities such as Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Shift Left security, and FinOps tools.

The platform enforces compliance with over 40 global regulatory frameworks, supporting secure deployments across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Together, Redington and Banyan Cloud are focused on simplifying cloud security for businesses of all sizes, delivering scalable protection with greater speed and cost efficiency.

