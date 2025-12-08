Redington partnership with MiTAC Computing reshapes India’s server market

Redington has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with Taiwan-based MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, marking a focused push to expand access to high-power server and storage systems across India. The move arrives at a time when India’s IT infrastructure spending is projected to reach USD 161.5 billion, fuelled by rapid shifts towards AI, Cloud, high-speed networking and cybersecurity.

Strengtheningthe infrastructure backbone

Under this alliance, Redington will exclusively distribute MiTAC Computing’s server portfolio in India. The collaboration also supports the reintroduction of the MiTAC brand following the integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server product lines.

Redington expects its logistics network and partner ecosystem to help MiTAC reach customers seeking performance-driven and energy-efficient systems designed for varied data centre environments.

Rick Hwang, President, MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, said, “By combining Redington’s reach and market expertise with MiTAC’s innovation in vertically integrated server-to-cluster design, manufacturing and liquid-cooling technology, we’re empowering Indian enterprises to scale smarter, perform stronger and build the datacentres that will power tomorrow’s digital economy.”

Hetal Shah, Group Head, Technology Solutions Group, Redington, said, “The collaboration between Redington and MiTAC represents a strategic step in expanding our high-performance computing and enterprise infrastructure offerings. Through this alliance, we aim to deliver innovative, scalable and future-ready solutions that enable businesses to unlock next in digital technologies and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.”

Shared vision for sustainable growth

MiTAC’s manufacturing presence across Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Europe and the US supports its product range spanning AI, high-performance computing, Cloud and edge workloads. With Redington’s regional reach, the companies aim to serve sectors including e-commerce, finance, research and Cloud service providers.

Stephanie Chen, Director of APAC Sales, MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, said, “India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving data centre markets in the world as well as one of MiTAC Computing’s focus markets. Through our partnership with Redington, we are proudly bringing MiTAC’s global innovation and trusted quality closer to local customers in India.

