Redington Reports Financial Results Q2 FY'25

Redington has reported its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 (Q2 FY'25), posting its quarterly revenue to date at Rs. 24,952 crores. The company recorded a profit after tax (PAT) margin of 1.34%, excluding Arena operations.

Performance Across Business Segments and Geographies

Redington attributes its growth to execution across diverse business segments and geographical markets, despite challenging market conditions in Turkey and a shift in IT investment priorities in Saudi Arabia. The company’s performance reflects its adaptability and ability to secure new business in competitive markets.

Strategic Focus on Brand Partnerships and Market Reach

The company’s growth was supported by strengthened brand partnerships and expanded product and service offerings. Investments in broadening market access also contributed to the results, enabling Redington to serve a wider range of technology needs across various sectors.

Transformation Towards Technology Solutions Provider

Redington’s ongoing transformation from a traditional distributor and aggregator to a comprehensive technology solutions provider has been a key growth driver. The company is actively addressing demands across several technology domains, including consumer devices, hybrid work solutions, SMB and enterprise IT infrastructure, and cloud services.

Meeting Market Demand for Emerging Technologies

Redington is aligning its strategy with the increasing market adoption of cloud computing, generative AI, cybersecurity solutions, and sustainable technology. The company’s expanded offerings aim to meet the evolving technology needs of various industries, positioning it to leverage growth opportunities in these areas.

“In Q2FY25, our growth has been led by good performances across all Business Units, stellar performance in the Cloud business, with a 53% YoY growth and in the Mobility Business with a solid 16% YoY growth driven by strong NPI momentum. India & UAE continue to provide us with great momentum by delivering a growth of 25% and 23% YoY, and there are signs of continued profitable growth recovery in Africa. Challenges in the Turkey business continued due to softening demand caused by tough market conditions, though we recovered from Q1 driven by good management of inventory & receivables. Needless to mention, we remain agile & resilient to the nuances posed by each geography. In this era of digital transformation and constant market shifts, our initiatives are designed to deliver exceptional value to our customers. This quarter we managed to bring our working capital down to 25 days, through efficient management of operations. We also continue to make progress on sustainability initiatives and our contribution to the Planet. We received LEED certification for “Redington Tower”, our headquarters building in Chennai and also got recognized by Business World amongst India’s most sustainability companies with No. 31 ranking. ” said V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington.

