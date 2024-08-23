Redis Unveils Redis 8 and New AI Tools to Improve the Data Platform

Redis has released Redis 8, bringing advanced Redis features to all users. The latest version builds on Redis Community Edition, a tool for developers worldwide. Reportedly, Redis 8 includes features like JSON support, search, and vector databases, streamlining app development across mobile, web, and AI platforms.
Redis for AI: New Tools for AI Application Development
Redis has launched Redis for AI, a package designed to support AI application development and scaling. The package includes AI capabilities like RedisVL 0.3.0 and new partner integrations like LangChain-Redis and llama-index-vector-stores-redis. These tools aim to help developers easily bring generative AI (GenAI) apps into production, addressing challenges like data speed and security.
Some of the features include:
- RAG with the fastest vector database
- Semantic caching for fast data retrieval
- LLM memory for personalized user sessions
- Agentic memory for enhanced reasoning
- Feature store for quick predictions in production ML models
Redis for AI is flexible, supporting various data types and working across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments.
Redis Flex: Reducing Deployment Costs
Redis has introduced Redis Flex, the next generation of Redis on Flash. It offers developers the ability to expand Redis usage cost-effectively. Reportedly, Redis Flex can reduce deployment costs, while improving application speed, all without requiring code changes. The platform is designed to run on both DRAM and SSD, offering real-time performance at lower costs. Redis Flex public preview will be available soon.
Redis Copilot: Virtual Assistant for Redis Users
Redis Copilot is a new virtual assistant that leverages the Redis real-time data platform and Redis for AI. It helps developers retrieve information, write code, and get answers quickly by using features like semantic caching and vector databases. Redis Copilot is now available for free inside Redis Insight.
Redis Data Integration (RDI) for Improved Performance
Redis has introduced Redis Data Integration (RDI), which synchronizes data from existing databases to Redis with minimal setup. RDI connects data stores to Redis through a single API, helping customers improve performance without overhauling their data strategy. RDI is currently available on Redis Software and will soon be available on Redis Cloud.
Global Redis Events
Redis announced its new products and capabilities at the Redis Released event in Bengaluru. Upcoming events will be held in Singapore on August 29, London on September 12, and New York City on October 17, 2024.
