Risk Profiler Appoints Sunil Sapra to Its Board of Directors

Risk Profiler, a provider of external threat intelligence and attack surface management solutions, has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Sunil Sapra to its Board of Directors. The company has also secured a strategic investment from Sapra as part of its global growth strategy.

New Board Member Background

Sunil Sapra is the Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Eventus Security, a global managed security services provider (MSSP) with operations in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Southeast Asia, and North America. He brings over 30 years of experience in scaling cybersecurity startups into international businesses.

The appointment and investment are part of Risk Profiler’s efforts to strengthen its market position in external threat intelligence. Sapra’s expertise in cybersecurity business growth is expected to support the company’s expansion into new regions.

Risk Profiler specialises in attack surface management and threat intelligence solutions, helping organisations identify and mitigate external cybersecurity risks.

“What drew me to Risk Profiler is the sharp laser focus on solving one of the most pressing challenges in cybersecurity today—how to get ahead of external threat actors before they cause damage,” said Sunil Sapra. “The platform is quick, smart, and scalable. The team has clarity of purpose, real-world experience, and a product that can make a big difference. I’m excited to work with them to help drive exponential growth and become a prominent player in this domain globally.”

Sunil Sapra Brings Startup Growth Expertise to Risk Profiler

Sunil Sapra, a newly appointed board member of Risk Profiler, has supported the growth of over 30 startups throughout his career. His involvement extends beyond capital investment to include operational strategy and market expansion guidance.

In 2023, two Indian cybersecurity startups backed by Sapra were acquired by major global firms:

- Pingsafe acquired by SentinelOne

- Anlyz was acquired by Trend Micro

Strategic Implications for Risk Profiler

Sapra's appointment coincides with Risk Profiler's preparations for international market expansion. His experience in scaling cybersecurity businesses is expected to contribute to the company's growth trajectory.

Risk Profiler provides external threat intelligence and attack surface management solutions to enterprise clients.

“Sunil’s ability to identify and scale cybersecurity ventures in high-growth markets is well known,” said Gary Merry, Board Member & Chief Growth Officer at RiskProfiler. “Having him on our board adds tremendous strength to our leadership. His guidance and hands-on approach will be instrumental in shaping the next stage of the Risk Profiler’s journey.”

Risk Profiler Expands Global Presence with New Strategic Leadership

Risk Profiler has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Sunil Sapra to its board of directors, accompanied by a strategic investment. The move positions the company for accelerated expansion into international cybersecurity markets.

The company's threat intelligence solution provides:

- Domain impersonation detection

- Data breach monitoring

- External vulnerability mapping

- Brand protection across surface, social, and dark web sources

Risk Profiler's platform integrates open-source intelligence with human-verified data to analyse organisational digital footprints. This methodology addresses growing requirements for comprehensive external threat visibility.

The development follows recent high-profile acquisitions in the cybersecurity sector, including two Sapra-backed companies acquired by major firms in 2023.

