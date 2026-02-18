RiskProfiler has announced the appointment of Viraat Bindra to its Advisory Board as part of its broader Asia-Pacific growth strategy. The move supports the company’s expansion across Australia and New Zealand and reflects a rising enterprise focus on external cyber risks.

The announcement comes at a time when organisations are increasingly addressing threats that originate beyond traditional security perimeters. These include brand impersonation, executive fraud, third-party exposure and dark web risks. Such threats often emerge outside internal networks but can have direct operational and reputational consequences.

Advisory role aligned with ANZ growth

The RiskProfiler Asia-Pacific expansion with Viraat Bindra centres on strengthening regional partnerships and aligning product capabilities with market needs.

Bindra currently holds a leadership role at ACPL Systems, a cybersecurity distributor and solutions provider operating across APAC and international markets. His experience spans enterprise security offerings and channel ecosystem development.

In his advisory capacity, he will work with RiskProfiler’s leadership team to:

Enable partners and MSSPs across ANZ

Align platform capabilities with regional customer and regulatory requirements

Support channel and go-to-market strategies

Help organisations operationalise external risk intelligence into measurable outcomes

Bindra stated that many modern threats materialise before reaching traditional security controls, often through impersonation, exposed credentials or third-party compromise. He noted that an outside-in approach addresses a growing need in the ANZ market.

External risk moves to board-level agenda

The RiskProfiler Asia-Pacific expansion with Viraat Bindra reflects a broader shift in enterprise security thinking. Companies are increasingly evaluating their digital footprint from an attacker’s perspective, including brands, suppliers, digital identities and internet-facing assets.

Setu Parimi, Co-founder and CTO, RiskProfiler, said that external risk has evolved from a security issue into a business leadership priority. He stated that as organisations scale digitally across global markets, continuous monitoring of external exposure becomes critical to protecting customer trust and brand integrity.

The company positions its platform around proactive identification of risks before they escalate into incidents. Its capabilities include brand monitoring, dark web intelligence, third-party risk management and external risk visibility, supported by AI-driven insights and automated response mechanisms.

Momentum in proactive cybersecurity

RiskProfiler reports continued global traction as enterprises and managed security service providers adopt outside-in cybersecurity strategies. These approaches focus on reducing exposure before threats convert into active breaches.

The RiskProfiler Asia-Pacific expansion with Viraat Bindra signals an effort to scale partnerships and support organisations across ANZ and the wider region. By strengthening advisory leadership and ecosystem alignment, the company aims to deepen its presence in markets where regulatory expectations and digital exposure are increasing.

As enterprises reassess how cyber risk intersects with brand trust and operational continuity, external threat intelligence is becoming part of broader risk management conversations. The latest appointment positions RiskProfiler to participate more actively in that regional transition.

