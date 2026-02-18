AWS Outposts for NIC Meghraj 2.0 with Yotta

Amazon Web Services India will deploy AWS Outposts in collaboration with Yotta Data Services for the National Informatics Centre’s Meghraj 2.0 initiative. The engagement is designed to help government departments adopt hybrid Cloud infrastructure while meeting strict data residency and security requirements.

The deployment allows sensitive workloads to remain within National Informatics Centre datacentres, while enabling access to advanced Cloud services and generative AI capabilities.

Hybrid Cloud with controlled expansion

Under Meghraj 2.0, departments can operate applications locally inside NIC datacentres using AWS Outposts. They also gain access to services such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, Amazon Relational Database Service and Amazon Simple Storage Service.

The architecture supports expansion into the AWS Region in India during peak demand. Citizen-facing applications can scale beyond on-premises limits when traffic surges. Data used during these periods synchronises back to NIC datacentres within hours.

This structure allows departments to handle sensitive workloads within national infrastructure while benefiting from Cloud elasticity when required.

Security guardrails built into deployment

The deployment incorporates the AWS Nitro System’s security capabilities. NIC can enforce governance using AWS Control Tower, establishing security baselines for new workloads.

By automating these guardrails, the framework reduces manual configuration and minimises the risk of human error or configuration drift. For government IT teams, this means consistent compliance and predictable operational control.

Security remains anchored in NIC datacentres. Scaling happens within defined boundaries.

Stakeholders and intent

AWS India and Yotta Data Services are working together on this implementation. Yotta contributes enterprise-grade datacentre and sovereign Cloud capabilities within the Meghraj 2.0 framework, integrated with AWS services.

Sandeep Dutta, President, AWS India and South Asia, said the initiative supports the Government of India’s digital transformation goals and enables departments to use Cloud services and generative AI while meeting sensitive workload requirements.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD and CEO, Yotta Data Services, said integrating AWS Outposts within Meghraj 2.0 combines Yotta’s infrastructure strengths with AWS Cloud and AI services to support secure, scalable public sector innovation.

Implications for public sector IT

The AWS Outposts for NIC Meghraj 2.0 with Yotta model addresses three operational priorities:

Data residency within national datacentres

Elastic scaling during peak citizen demand

Security baselines enforced through automated guardrails

For government departments, this approach offers a hybrid path. Sensitive workloads stay local. Additional capacity becomes available when needed.

As citizen services grow and digital interactions increase, such hybrid frameworks provide a structured balance between control, scalability and compliance.