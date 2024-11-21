Rubrik Unveils Cyber Resilience Solution for MS Azure Blob Storage

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security Company, has introduced a new cyber resilience solution tailored for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage. As organizations increasingly rely on cloud environments, they face growing risks of security blind spots and exposure to sensitive data. Rubrik’s solution enhances cyber posture and recovery capabilities for Azure Blob Storage, offering customers greater visibility into their cloud data to ensure agility and resilience.

Microsoft Azure Blob Storage is a secure object storage solution designed for cloud-native workloads, data lakes, archives, high-performance computing, and machine learning. It is optimized for managing massive volumes of unstructured data. Organizations across industries use Azure Blob Storage as a key repository for sensitive business information, personal data, compliance records, and datasets crucial for artificial intelligence (AI) training models.

Rubrik’s latest offering aims to strengthen data protection and recovery for Azure Blob Storage, empowering businesses to safeguard critical information, minimize risks, and maintain operational continuity in an evolving cloud landscape.

“Our long-term partnership with Microsoft offers continuous value to our customers and this is a significant step forward in delivering comprehensive cyber resilience coverage for enterprises who are rapidly adopting Azure” said Abhilash Purushothaman, Vice-President and General Manager of Rubrik (Asia). “Our enhanced collaboration will empower numerous Indian organizations using Microsoft 365 - particularly within FSI, Healthcare, Public Sector, and Large Corporate Houses - where we'll now be able to autonomously discover, classify, and provide context across all Microsoft Azure Blob Storage data, without data ever leaving the customer’s environment ” he added.

“Rubrik Zero Labs recently found that 70% of all Rubrik observed data in a cloud environment is object storage, which potentially has far lower security coverage compared to on-premise and SaaS data,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. “More shocking is that nearly 90% of that data is estimated to be either text files or semi-structured files, representing data types that may vary in being machine-readable or covered by prominent security technologies and services. That’s a double whammy - until now.”

"The rise of generative AI and large language models is producing an explosion of data that needs to be secured," said Aung Oo, General Manager of Microsoft Azure Storage. “Protecting that torrent of critical AI data at scale in cloud object repositories like Azure Blob Storage requires a purposefully designed cyber resilience solution that Rubrik delivers.”

Key Benefits of Rubrik’s New Services for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

Rubrik’s new cyber resilience solution for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage delivers the following benefits:

Data Discovery and Classification: Automatically discover, classify, and contextualize all Azure Blob Storage data without transferring source data outside the customer’s environment.

Security Posture Assessment: Evaluate sensitive data against security policies and business data requirements to enhance security compliance.

Continuous Threat Monitoring: Monitor sensitive data in Azure Blob Storage for risky user activity, providing early detection of emerging threats.

Cost Optimization: Identify and address redundant Azure Blob data to reduce cloud storage costs.

Cost-Effective Backup Storage: Support backup data storage in Azure Blob Storage Cool and Cold tiers, optimizing the total cost of ownership.

Rapid Recovery Options: Enable swift recovery of clean data using various recovery patterns, including object-level and entire container restoration.

This announcement builds on Rubrik’s robust partnership with Microsoft, aimed at enhancing customer cyber resilience. Recent integrations include:

- Comprehensive management of Microsoft 365, including expanded Microsoft 365 Backup services.

- Integration of Rubrik Security Cloud with Microsoft Sentinel and Azure OpenAI Service.

- Membership in the Microsoft Content AI Partner Program and the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

- Recognition as the 2024 Microsoft Healthcare Partner of the Year.

