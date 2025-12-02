Rx Infotech unveils new logo, signalling a brand evolution

Rx Infotech has unveiled its new logo, marking a defining moment in the company’s ongoing transformation into a future-ready, innovation-led technology brand. The refreshed identity blends the organisation’s rich legacy with its renewed focus on progressive design, user-centric solutions and modern technological excellence.

Unveiled in New Delhi, the redesigned logo symbolises agility, trust and transformation, reinforcing Rx Infotech’s evolution from a product-centric organisation into a comprehensive technology solutions provider. With modern typography and contemporary visual elements, the new identity reflects the brand’s vision of continuous innovation and its commitment to enhancing human and business experiences through technology.

“We’ve unveiled our new logo, which represents more than just a visual change; it reflects who we are and the direction we’re heading,” said Atul Gupta, Director, Rx Infotech. “It is built from our spirit of innovation, our commitment to technology and our focus on enhancing the human experience.”

Gupta added that the new identity embodies the company’s adaptability in a rapidly shifting digital landscape, capturing its progressive mindset and forward momentum. As part of the broader rebranding initiative, the refreshed logo will roll out across digital platforms, packaging and communication touchpoints, offering a more cohesive and inspiring brand journey for customers.

With the launch, Rx Infotech acknowledged the continued support of its stakeholders, partners and customers who have contributed to and celebrated this milestone in the company’s evolution.

