Salesforce and OpenAI join forces to reshape enterprise and consumer AI experiences

Salesforce and OpenAI have announced an expanded strategic partnership that merges Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 platform with OpenAI’s frontier models, including GPT-5, to redefine how employees and consumers interact with AI across enterprise environments.

The collaboration connects Salesforce’s trusted CRM and enterprise data infrastructure with OpenAI’s multi-modal and reasoning models, allowing businesses to embed natural-language intelligence directly into their daily workflows, from ChatGPT to Slack and Agentforce-powered apps.

“Our partnership with Salesforce is about making the tools people use every day work better together, so work feels more natural and connected,” said Sam Altman, Co-founder and CEO, OpenAI.

“By uniting the frontier AI, we’re creating the trusted foundation for companies to become Agentic Enterprises,” added Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce.

A new model for work: the Agentic Enterprise

The integration signals a major shift in SaaS, where traditional point-and-click applications evolve into multi-surface, conversational ecosystems.

By connecting Salesforce’s governed enterprise workflows with OpenAI’s reasoning, voice, and multimodal capabilities, organisations can now deploy secure, intelligent AI agents across every surface where work happens, ChatGPT, Slack, or within Salesforce itself.

Key integrations announced

Agentforce 360 apps in ChatGPT

Enterprises can now access Salesforce apps directly through ChatGPT, enabling employees to query CRM data, analyse conversations, or build Tableau visualisations using simple natural-language prompts.

Agentforce Commerce + Instant Checkout

Through the Agentic Commerce Protocol, Salesforce merchants can reach hundreds of millions of ChatGPT users and enable instant, tokenised purchases, maintaining full control over their data and customer relationships.

ChatGPT and Codex in Slack

The ChatGPT and Codex integrations in Slack empower teams to summarise threads, draft content, or even generate code within the workspace. Developers can tag @Codex in a channel to complete programming tasks autonomously, just like collaborating with a teammate.

OpenAI in Agentforce Platform

OpenAI’s GPT-5 and future models will serve as preferred large language models within the Agentforce 360 Platform, powering the Atlas Reasoning Engine and Prompt Builder for more context-aware automation and hybrid reasoning.

From employees to consumers: seamless experiences

The partnership extends beyond productivity into AI-powered commerce. Using Instant Checkout in ChatGPT, customers can discover products, confirm purchases, and complete payments in a single conversation. For example, a retailer selling outdoor gear via Agentforce Commerce can now reach shoppers searching in ChatGPT, offering a frictionless, privacy-compliant buying experience without leaving the app.

Internally, enterprises using Agentforce 360 can instantly surface CRM insights, summarise team discussions, or automate campaign builds, all within existing collaboration tools like Slack.

Strategic takeaway

The Salesforce–OpenAI partnership defines a new playbook for enterprise AI, one that blends trust, context, and intelligence. By embedding agentic AI into every workflow and channel, it shifts AI from a back-end tool to a frontline collaborator, reshaping both employee productivity and customer engagement in the process.

