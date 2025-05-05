Salesforce Hosts Second Edition of TDX Bengaluru

Salesforce recently concluded the second edition of TDX Bengaluru, bringing together India’s growing Trailblazer community comprising developers, administrators, architects, IT professionals, and customer-focused innovators. The event saw participation from over 18,000 attendees across both in-person and virtual formats, offering opportunities for hands-on learning, product exploration, and peer engagement.

Salesforce India’s Trailblazer Community and Ecosystem Growth

India remains a strategic growth market for Salesforce, with the Trailblazer community surpassing 3.9 million members nationwide. Salesforce continues to expand its regional footprint, supported by an ecosystem of over 900 partners and 128 active community groups nationwide. This ecosystem promotes a culture of continuous innovation, skills development, and collaboration.

Focus on Agentforce and Developer Enablement

TDX Bengaluru showcased Agentforce, Salesforce’s digital labour platform, emphasising its role in enabling productivity through AI, data, and automation. Attendees explored dedicated product zones, participated in technical sessions, and engaged in community-driven developer showcases to understand real-world applications of the platform.

TDX Hackathon Underscores AI Talent in India

The event commenced with the TDX Hackathon held on April 29–30, featuring 720+ participants across 178 teams. Participants addressed real-world challenges using Agentforce and competed for a prize pool of ₹50 lakh. The hackathon placed strong emphasis on AI-led problem-solving and demonstrated how Indian developers are applying AI and data to create scalable, enterprise-grade solutions.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO at Salesforce - South Asia, said, "TDX is more than an event — it's a movement. With 3.9 million Trailblazers and growing, India is one of the most vibrant, dynamic communities in the Salesforce ecosystem. The energy, talent, and creativity we saw at TDX Bengaluru is a testament to the incredible innovation coming out of India. We’re proud to invest in and grow alongside this community."

Muralidhar Krishnaprasad, President and CTO, Unified Agentforce Platform, Salesforce, said, "India’s Trailblazer community is not just growing — it’s evolving into a new generation of Agentblazers: builders who are laying the foundation for their organisations to transform from traditional to agentic enterprises. At TDX Bengaluru, we saw how developers, IT leaders, and customers are harnessing the full power of Salesforce to reimagine their businesses with AI — redefining how industries operate, innovate, and solve complex, real-world challenges. This community isn’t just keeping pace with innovation — they’re boldly shaping its future.”

Sanket Atal, MD, Technology and Operations, Salesforce India, said, "TDX Bengaluru reflects the spirit of India’s builders — agile, ambitious, and inspired. The innovation coming out of our developer ecosystem here is powering global impact. With initiatives like Agentforce and Data Cloud, we are proud to enable Trailblazers across India to drive the next wave of enterprise transformation."

