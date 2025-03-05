Salesforce Hosts The Great India AI Summit

Salesforce hosted the inaugural Great India AI Summit, bringing together business leaders, AI pioneers, and industry experts to explore the future of AI-driven transformation. The virtual event attracted 17,000 attendees from various industries, providing AI strategies, real-world insights, and hands-on learning experiences to help businesses scale AI adoption effectively.

Advertisment

Key Discussions and Industry Perspectives

The summit featured insights from prominent leaders on AI’s transformative impact across industries.

- Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India & South Asia

- Rahul Dravid, Former Cricket Captain & Head Coach, Team India

- Devdutt Pattanaik, Author, Mythologist & Leadership Consultant

- Leander Paes, Tennis Legend, Olympic Medallist, and Founder – Flying Man Ventures

These leaders discussed how AI is driving innovation, enhancing decision-making, optimizing performance, and shaping India’s digital future.

Advertisment

Salesforce AI summit - AI in Action: Insights from Industry Experts

AI practitioners shared insights on real-world AI applications across industries:

- Prashanth Kaddi, Partner, Engineering + AI and Data Lead, Deloitte India

- Bhuwan Lodha, CEO – AI Division, Mahindra Group

- Suita Ghosh, Data & Analytics Leader, PwC India

- Dr. Dakshinamurthy Kolluru, Professor of Practice, GGU

Through keynotes, fireside chats, and masterclasses, the event provided an in-depth exploration of AI’s role in business intelligence, large-scale automation, and digital transformation, offering a comprehensive view of AI’s evolving impact on India’s business landscape.

Advertisment

The summit kicked off with a keynote by Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & Chairperson, Salesforce - India & South Asia, who highlighted India’s pivotal moment in AI-driven transformation. She said, “With access to some of the richest data sets for AI, India is poised to lead in this era of intelligent automation.” Tracing the evolution of AI over the years, she further emphasized the rise of agentic AI, which is redefining the way businesses operate. “In a country as vast and diverse as India, Agentforce can accelerate our transition into a digitally empowered economy—unlocking new opportunities, bridging digital divides, and driving inclusive growth. At Salesforce, we are committed to making AI a force for good—fueling innovation, driving business success, and empowering communities. Together, we can shape a future where AI drives meaningful impact—not just for businesses, but for India as a whole,” she added.

Rahul Dravid, Former Cricket Captain and Head Coach, Team India, emphasized AI’s role in decision-making. He said, “Cricket has always been a game of skill, strategy, and adaptability, but technology and data analytics have truly transformed the way we prepare, analyze, and perform. From ball-tracking systems to AI-driven insights, we now have access to more information than ever before. The key, however, is to filter out the noise and focus on what truly impacts performance. As a coach, my role is to ensure that data serves as an enabler—helping players make informed decisions while preserving the instinct and human element that make the sport so special.”

Devdutt Pattanaik, Author, Mythologist, Belief, Leadership & Culture Consultant, said, “AI, like mythology, reflects human intent—shaped by our desires, ambitions, and fears. While AI enables efficiency, automation, and scale, its true power lies in how we integrate it with human wisdom. The key is not just building intelligent systems, but fostering responsible AI that serves businesses, communities, and individuals ethically. Events like The Great India AI Summit, create a vital space for these conversations—ensuring that as AI evolves, it does so with purpose, inclusivity, and a deep understanding of human values.”

Advertisment

Leander Paes, Tennis Legend & Olympic Medallist, Founder - Flying Man Ventures, shared his perspective on the transformative impact that AI can have in sports. He said, “AI is fast moving towards revolutionizing sports, not just in strategy and performance analysis but also in injury prevention and recovery. I only wish we had access to this level of technology in the early days of my career — it would have made my backhand a whole lot better! Today, with so much data that is being gathered in real time, AI can help players refine their techniques, predict opponents' moves, and even prevent injuries by analyzing workload and recovery patterns. But what excites me most is the fusion of AI with human intuition. AI provides insights, but it’s the human mind that turns them into magic. Just like Andre Agassi spotting Boris Becker’s subtle serve tell—AI can give you the data, but understanding and outsmarting your opponent? That’s where the human element shines. The future of sports is about AI enhancing human potential to create champions. It’s incredible to see technology driving India’s global influence, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Agentforce: Salesforce’s Vision for an AI-Powered Workforce

A key highlight of The Great India AI Summit was Agentforce, Salesforce’s vision for an AI-powered workforce. The discussions explored how intelligent agents can augment human capabilities, automate workflows, and enhance decision-making. Businesses gained insights into leveraging Agentforce to drive measurable outcomes, improve productivity, and scale AI adoption across industries, enabling a digitally advanced workforce.

Advertisment

Read More:

How Agentic AI is Revolutionizing Modern Businesses?

Advertisment

Opportunities for Women in Cloud Computing and AI

Integrating AI and Gen AI Solutions across Industries