Salesforce to Host The Great India AI Summit

Salesforce will host The Great India AI Summit, a virtual event focused on AI strategies, real-world applications, and industry insights. The summit will bring together business leaders, AI experts, and industry pioneers to discuss the role of AI in sales, marketing, service, and IT and its impact on business productivity and growth.

Salesfoce AI Summit Key Highlights

- Leadership and Strategy Discussions

Industry leaders, including Arundhati Bhattacharya, Leander Paes, and Devdutt Pattanaik, will share insights on AI, leadership, and business strategy.

- Keynote Sessions and Expert Panels

Experts from Salesforce, Mahindra Group, Accenture, PwC India, and other organizations will discuss how AI is transforming industries in India and globally.

- AI Masterclass and Certification

Participants can attend a specialized AI implementation masterclass by upGrad and earn an official AI certification to enhance their skills and career opportunities.

- Case Studies on AI Adoption

Real-world examples will showcase how businesses are leveraging AI to optimize operations and drive innovation.

Speaking about the importance of AI in India’s growth, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India and South Asia, said, "As AI reshapes industries at an unprecedented pace, its potential to drive innovation, enhance workforce capabilities, and build business resilience is undeniable. However, the challenge for many organizations is not just understanding AI’s possibilities but knowing where to start and how to scale effectively. To truly harness AI’s power, businesses need more than just technology—they need a clear strategy, practical insights, and a roadmap for responsible adoption. The Great India AI Summit is designed to bridge that gap—by fostering knowledge-sharing, showcasing real-world applications, and equipping leaders with actionable strategies, we can empower organizations to confidently navigate their AI journey and chart a path for long-term success."

