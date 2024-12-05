Samsung Introduces TVKey Cloud Technology for Set-Top Box-Free Live TV

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched Samsung TVKey Cloud Technology, enabling live television access without the need for a set-top box. Developed in collaboration with NAGRAVISION, this solution simplifies the TV viewing experience by removing additional hardware and cables, offering users a streamlined setup.

Unified Access with a Single Remote

TVKey Cloud Technology allows users to access live and on-demand content using just the Samsung Smart TV remote. By consolidating control, this feature eliminates the need for multiple devices, enhancing convenience for viewers.

Compatibility with New Samsung TV Models

The technology is supported on Samsung’s 2023 and 2024 Connected TV models, including Ultra HD, OLED, QLED, and Neo QLED devices. This compatibility ensures that users across the latest product range can benefit from the technology’s capabilities.

The TVKey Cloud integrates on-chip security to protect premium content, offering robust safeguards for service provider subscribers. This ensures secure access to high-value content without compromising user privacy or data.

"TVKey Cloud technology is Samsung's latest in a series of innovations towards powering Digital India. It helps cable and satellite television providers deliver secure and high-quality content so that consumers can enjoy their favourite content on Samsung TVs seamlessly. The innovative technology will set a new standard in India's television industry," said Dipesh Shah, Managing Director of SRI-Bangalore.

Samsung TVKey Cloud: Unified Content Delivery with Built-In Set-Top Box Functionality

Support for Broadcast, Hybrid, and OTT Services

Samsung’s TVKey Cloud technology enables service providers to deliver high-quality content directly to TVs without external set-top boxes. The system supports pure broadcast, hybrid broadcast-OTT, and OTT-only services, offering consumers a unified entertainment experience.

The technology incorporates advanced security embedded within the TV’s chipset, ensuring robust protection for premium content and intellectual property. This security helps content providers safeguard their investments while delivering high-value programming.

Availability in India

Samsung TVKey Cloud is currently available with Indian cable and satellite providers GTPL and Dish TV. Subscribers can access live broadcasts and on-demand content with minimal hardware requirements.

Setup Requirements

To use TVKey Cloud, consumers only need an internet connection, such as broadband, 4G, or 5G, to authenticate live TV signals fetched through a cable or DTH antenna. This reduces the need for additional devices while providing seamless access to a variety of services.

