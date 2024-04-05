Savex Partners with Okta to Drive Digital Identity Adoption in India

Savex Technologies has unveiled a strategic collaboration with Okta, a cloud-based digital identity solutions provider. Under this partnership, Savex will take charge of marketing, sales, and support for Okta's comprehensive lineup of identity and access management solutions through its extensive network of channel partners. This encompasses a wide array of offerings, including:

The Okta Workforce Identity Cloud is designed to safeguard the identity of every individual within a digital ecosystem, granting them the flexibility to securely utilize any technology, regardless of location. This identity and access management (IAM) solution simplifies and enhances access to applications for employees, contractors, and partners, ensuring a seamless and secure user experience across various platforms.

By leveraging the Okta Workforce Identity Cloud, organizations can streamline authentication processes and mitigate security risks associated with unauthorized access. The platform offers robust security measures while promoting convenience and ease of use for end-users. With Okta's IAM solution, businesses can enforce granular access controls, monitor user activity in real time, and swiftly respond to potential threats or breaches.

Furthermore, Okta's solution is designed to scale alongside the evolving needs of businesses, accommodating changes in workforce size, technology infrastructure, and regulatory requirements. This scalability ensures that organizations can adapt to dynamic environments and maintain a strong security posture without compromising operational efficiency. Ultimately, the Okta Workforce Identity Cloud empowers organizations to embrace digital transformation initiatives while safeguarding critical assets and ensuring compliance with industry standards.

The Okta Customer Identity Cloud empowers companies to grant consumers access to their digital assets. This customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution enables businesses to forge robust digital connections, safeguard user interactions, and liberate developers to focus on additional projects.

Raunak Jagasia, Director of Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said: “We are delighted to announce that Savex Technologies has been appointed as a distributor for Okta in India. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, merging Okta’s cutting-edge identity and access management solutions with Savex Technologies’ extensive reach and expertise in the Indian market.”

Today's partnership announcement comes on the heels of Okta's establishment of an office and Global Innovation Center in Bangalore last year.

Atul Agarwal, Regional Vice President of Okta India, said: “Identity sits at the intersection of cloud, digital transformation, and cybersecurity – making it a natural fit for the Indian market. Savex Technologies’ extensive experience in the region and commitment to customer success make them an ideal partner as we help organizations navigate the complexities of identity in an increasingly digital world.”