Schneider Electric Launches EcoConsult in India

Schneider Electric has introduced EcoConsult, a consulting service for electrical and automation systems in India. The service is designed to assist businesses in improving asset health, enhancing efficiency, and achieving sustainability goals. EcoConsult is applicable for both new installations and existing systems.

Key Features of EcoConsult



EcoConsult focuses on delivering actionable insights for organizations to optimize their electrical and automation systems. These insights aim to:

- Prevent downtime.

- Maximize safety and operational resilience.

- Reduce carbon footprint.

Business Outcomes with EcoConsult

- Up to 30% reduction in Operational Expenditure (OpEx) for asset management.

- Up to 35% reduction in electrical energy losses.

- Up to 15% savings on electrical utility bills through power factor improvements.

- Up to 20% improvement in electrical system reliability by implementing the provided recommendations.

Focus on Efficiency and Sustainability

The EcoConsult service helps businesses identify inefficiencies in their systems and offers strategies to address them. By doing so, organizations can achieve cost savings, enhance system performance, and align with sustainability initiatives.

Highlighting the importance of electrical consulting services to ensure efficient and sustainable electrical and automation assets, Ramesh Kumar Jha, VP – Services Business, Schneider Electric India said, “With Schneider Electric’s EcoConsult, we empower businesses to optimise efficiency, enhance safety, and achieve sustainability goals. Our suite of services, including audits and digital twins, helps mitigate risks and improve performance. By choosing EcoConsult, customers can unlock the full potential of their connectable systems with the end-to-end digital platform, AI, and innovative analytics, optimising their business process and system design.”

Speaking on the launch, Rajat Abbi, VP- Global Marketing, CMO, Schneider Electric India said, “At Schneider Electric, we recognise that our customers are navigating an era of rapid change, where efficiency, reliability, and sustainability are more critical than ever. With EcoConsult, we offer a tailored solution designed to help businesses unlock their true potential by addressing these evolving needs. Through personalised customer experiences, compelling success stories, and cutting-edge digital engagement, we aim to inspire confidence and demonstrate how EcoConsult can tackle its unique challenges. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering our customers to achieve their goals while thriving in a rapidly changing and dynamic environment.”

Schneider Electric’s EcoConsult offering is designed to identify potential safety and performance issues in electrical and automation systems. The services aim to reduce risks, improve reliability, and enhance system performance, from planning new installations to assessing existing equipment.

Key Components of EcoConsult

- EcoConsult Audit: A preliminary assessment service to ensure installations operate safely and securely.

EcoConsult Electrical Digital Twin is a service that digitizes paper-based electrical single-line diagrams using digital twin technology. It includes a multi-year agreement to update documentation, helping manage electrical networks efficiently.

- EcoConsult System Studies: Provides actionable insights to address electrical network safety, resilience, and sustainability.

- EcoConsult Design: Assists in planning new installations to ensure they are well-designed, addressing potential safety and cybersecurity risks.

- EcoConsult for Data Centers: Tailored for data centres, this service helps improve reliability, reduce costs, and extend the life of assets, ensuring readiness for future demands.

EcoConsult supports businesses in optimizing their electrical and automation systems while aligning with safety, efficiency, and sustainability objectives. The offering covers a broad range of applications, from general facilities to specialized data centre environments.

