Seagate Announces Shipment of 36TB Exos M Hard Drive Samples

Seagate Technology Holdings, a mass-capacity data storage solutions provider, has announced the shipment of Exos M hard drive samples with industry-driven capacities of up to 36 terabytes (TB) to select customers. Built on the advanced Mozaic 3+ platform powered by heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology, Exos M is designed to meet the demands of large-scale data center deployments by offering enhanced storage capacity and efficiency.

Key Highlights

Adoption by Cloud Service Providers

Seagate has initiated volume shipments of Exos M drives with capacities up to 32TB to a leading cloud service provider. Additionally, the company is sampling drives with capacities reaching up to 36TB.

Mozaic 3+ Platform and HAMR Technology

The Exos M series leverages the Mozaic 3+ platform, featuring the first implementation of HAMR technology. This innovation delivers:

- 300% increase in storage capacity within the same data center footprint.

- 25% reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) per terabyte.

- 60% decrease in power consumption per terabyte.

Unmatched Areal Density

Exos M, with its HAMR-enabled Mozaic 3+ platform, achieves storage capacities of up to 36 TB through an efficient 10-platter design. Seagate is currently the only company capable of delivering areal densities of 3.6 TB per platter, with plans to expand per-platter capacity to 10 TB in the future.

Seagate’s Exos M series exemplifies innovation in data storage, addressing the increasing demands of cloud service providers and data center operators for higher capacity, lower costs, and improved sustainability.

Dell Technologies:

Infrastructure solutions provider Dell Technologies is among the first customers to adopt Mozaic3+ and will soon integrate Exos M 32TB into their high-density storage systems.

“As customers build out their AI factories, they need cost-efficient, scalable, and flexible storage engineered to reliably handle the most demanding AI workloads,” said Travis Vigil, SVP, ISG Product Management. “Dell PowerScale with Seagate’s HAMR-enabled Mozaic 3+ technology plays a crucial role in supporting AI use cases like retrieval augmented generation (RAG), inferencing, and agentic workflows. Together, Dell Technologies and Seagate are setting the standard for industry-leading AI storage innovation.”

Seagate:

“We’re in the midst of a seismic shift in the way data is stored and managed,” said Dave Mosley, Seagate CEO. “Unprecedented levels of data creation—due to continued cloud expansion and early AI adoption—demand long-term data retention and access to ensure trustworthy data-driven outcomes. From capturing training checkpoints to archiving source data sets, the more data organizations retain, the more they can validate that their applications are acting as they expect them to—and adjust course as needed."

"Seagate continues to lead in areal density, sampling drives on the Exos M platform of up to 36 TB today. Also, we’re executing on our innovation roadmap, having now successfully demonstrated capacities of over 6 TB per disk within our test lab environments."



“As the world’s leading producer of exabytes and the only manufacturer capable of manufacturing 3.6 TB per platter of hard drives at scale, Seagate is laser-focused on delivering the storage scale required for the applications of the future,” Mosley added.

IDC:

“As businesses and people everywhere continue to use AI applications, more widespread adoption of AI is creating unprecedented amounts of data. All this data needs to be replicated and retained for the long term,” said Kuba Stolarski, Research Vice President for service provider infrastructure with analyst firm IDC. “Our research shows that hard drives continue to be a critical technology for delivering this scale, with 89% of data stored in the data centers of leading cloud service providers stored via hard drive. We believe Seagate’s progress in areal density innovation positions them well to address increased demand for data storage.”

