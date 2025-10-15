Sectigo partners with Indusface to strengthen India’s digital trust infrastructure

Sectigo, an automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and digital certificates, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to India as a strategic growth market. The company’s renewed focus coincides with the recent visit of CEO Kevin Weiss to India and marks a significant milestone in its regional expansion through strategic alliances, customer engagement, and localised investment.

Strategic Partnership with Indusface

Sectigo has entered a new partnership with Indusface, the India-based application security SaaS company trusted by enterprises globally. The collaboration brings together Indusface’s application security and SSL expertise with Sectigo’s leadership in automated certificate management, offering enterprises end-to-end digital trust and identity protection.

Through this partnership, Indusface customers gain access to the Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM) platform, enabling streamlined certificate automation, simplified compliance, and enhanced scalability as organisations prepare for upcoming changes to SSL/TLS certificate lifespans by 2029 and the transition to post-quantum cryptography by 2030.

“India’s digital transformation is driving a growing demand for integrated, scalable security solutions that go beyond application protection,” said Nandini Tandon, Co-founder, Indusface. “As certificate lifespans shorten and the quantum era introduces new security complexities, our collaboration with Sectigo helps businesses strengthen digital trust with automation, visibility, and resilience.”

Countdown to 47 Days Summit - Building Digital Trust for the Future

Sectigo will host its first India flagship event, the “Countdown to 47 Days Summit”, in Mumbai on November 7, 2025, in collaboration with Indusface.

The summit will convene over 100 customers, partners, and industry leaders to discuss the next phase of digital trust evolution, focusing on crypto agility, certificate lifecycle management, and preparing organisations for a quantum-secure world.

“Our Summit, like our partnership with Indusface, underscores how Sectigo is scaling both our resources and partner ecosystem to seize the immense opportunity in India,” said Sarabjeet Khurana, Country Manager, India & ASEAN, Sectigo. “Through collaboration and knowledge sharing, we’re enabling enterprises to strengthen their trust infrastructure for the challenges of a post-quantum future.”

Expanding Investments in India

The announcement builds on Sectigo’s growing presence in India, following the opening of its Centre of Excellence in Chennai in 2024 and the expansion of its APAC leadership team earlier this year. The company’s 33% workforce growth in India over the past 12 months highlights its deepening engagement with the regional market.

“India is one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world and a cornerstone of Sectigo’s global growth strategy,” said Kevin Weiss, CEO, Sectigo. “Partnering with Indusface, a homegrown cybersecurity leader trusted by 5,000+ customers in 95 countries, amplifies our shared mission to strengthen the digital trust ecosystem for India’s enterprises and government organisations.”

Strategic Takeaway

Sectigo’s deepened presence and Indusface partnership mark a decisive step in strengthening India’s digital trust infrastructure, addressing the twin imperatives of automation and quantum readiness. As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, certificate lifecycle management will become foundational to cyber resilience and long-term trust assurance.

