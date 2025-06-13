Securonix Acquires ThreatQuotient for AI Threat Detection Capabilities

Securonix has announced the acquisition of ThreatQuotient, a threat intelligence platform provider recognised multiple times in the QKS Group Spark Matrix report. The acquisition aims to enhance Securonix’s capabilities in Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR) by integrating external threat intelligence with its existing security analytics platform.

The integration will bring together Securonix’s internal threat detection tools and ThreatQ’s external intelligence capabilities, enabling a unified and modular approach to AI-driven cybersecurity operations. The combined platform is designed to provide enhanced visibility into both internal and external threat landscapes, improve response times, and support real-time security analytics.

The acquisition supports the growing demand for consolidated and scalable cybersecurity platforms that combine agentic AI, real-time detection, and actionable insights. By embedding ThreatQuotient’s external threat intelligence natively into the Securonix platform, the company moves away from fragmented solutions that often rely on separate management layers.

This unified approach is expected to help organisations:

Achieve centralised visibility across threat environments

Respond to incidents more quickly with contextual intelligence

Improve operational efficiency through a single, integrated interface

The move reflects an ongoing trend in the security industry toward modernising SOC operations by consolidating toolsets and leveraging AI for proactive threat management.

"Bringing threat intelligence management and SIEM together in a unified platform is a game changer. We’ve already seen the value of deeply enriched advanced analytics and detection in our Securonix SIEM environment—but coupling that with integrated threat curation, prioritisation, and response should help customers move even faster. It means fewer swivel-chair investigations, more accurate triage, and greater confidence that security analysts are working with the most relevant threats. This kind of integration has the potential to accelerate the ability to detect, respond, and stay ahead." said Marcel Jonker, Director of Cybersecurity Operations at Cambia Health Systems.

Securonix-ThreatQuotient Integration Targets 70% Reduction in Threat Response Time

The integration of Securonix and ThreatQuotient is expected to deliver up to a 70% reduction in Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), significantly enhancing the efficiency of security operations. By combining curated external threat intelligence with AI-driven automation, the unified platform is designed to accelerate the detection, investigation, and remediation of threats.

The joint solution will help security teams:

Reduce false positives through contextual alert enrichment.

Automate historical threat sweeps and incident response.

Minimise manual workflows and improve investigation timelines.

By streamlining response efforts and enabling faster root cause analysis, the integrated platform aims to shorten investigation cycles from hours to minutes. It also supports automated containment workflows, helping organisations mitigate threats before they escalate.

