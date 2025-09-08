SEMICON India 2025 concludes as India’s semiconductor push gains momentum

SEMICON India 2025 drew its curtains after a packed three-day run at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, marking a significant leap forward in India’s semiconductor journey. The event, which witnessed landmark announcements, global participation, and strategic showcases, underscored the government’s clear resolve to position India as a formidable player in the global chip ecosystem.

The inaugural day was set in motion with an inspiring remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said, “The day is not far when the smallest chip made in India will drive the biggest change in the world.” This opening line would go on to echo across pavilions, sessions, and conversations throughout the event.

Key moments and milestones

Top-level engagement and VVIP attention

The Prime Minister made two visits during the event, spending over seven hours across sessions and exhibitions. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS Jitin Prasada also interacted with industry stakeholders, sending a strong message of alignment between policymaking and industry-building.

Global-scale inauguration sets the tone

The opening ceremony set a new benchmark with nine global CXOs addressing the audience, aligning India’s aspirations with global industry standards.

Startup-led innovation under DLI spotlight

On the second day, five startups from the approved list under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme presented their chip design roadmaps to the Prime Minister. This was seen as a pivotal moment in showcasing India's capabilities in indigenous semiconductor innovation and design self-reliance.

Exhibition hall brimming with technology



With participation from over 350 exhibitors spanning 48 countries, the exhibition zone was a visual and technical treat. Packed across all three days, the stalls featured cutting-edge technologies in chip design, fabrication, and semiconductor packaging.

Massive visitor turnout and engagement



The event drew over 20,000 visitors including startups, researchers, students, investors, and industry professionals. Dedicated pavilions focused on workforce development and startup innovation offered platforms for dialogue, collaboration, and inspiration.

Strategic roundtables and partnerships



A total of six country roundtables were hosted to foster bilateral partnerships. Business-to-business meetings, networking sessions, and over 50 MoUs were signed during the event, reinforcing India's seriousness about ecosystem development.

Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO, India Semiconductor Mission, noted the evolution of India's electronics industry, saying: “The journey of electronics manufacturing began with EMS assembly, from SKD to CKD. With the introduction of SPECS and now the ECMS scheme for components manufacturing, we are focused on increasing value addition up to 35% depending on the device complexity. The aim is to develop an ecosystem that supports designing, fabrication, and packaging alongside equipment and material manufacturing.”

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI, remarked: “The government’s support was phenomenal. Prime Minister Modi’s presence for over seven hours is unprecedented and demonstrates his commitment. SEMICON India 2025 is a watershed moment. Planning for 2026 is already underway, and the momentum will only grow from here.”

Ashok Chandak, President, SEMI India and IESA, shared his views on the closing day: “This event is a major milestone in our effort to build the next semiconductor powerhouse. From global CXO roundtables with the Prime Minister to technology showcases, SEMICON India 2025 has set the stage for an ambitious semiconductor roadmap.”

Industry impact and forward momentum

SEMICON India 2025 was not just an exhibition or a policy showcase; it functioned as a launchpad. The number of business leads generated, MoUs signed, and partnerships initiated speaks to the growing confidence of both global and Indian stakeholders in the country’s chip aspirations.

There were hundreds of media interactions, including briefings by the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and interviews with global chief executives, ensuring wide visibility for India’s semiconductor pitch. The organisers acknowledged the inconvenience caused due to high-security protocols during the first two days and assured smoother execution in SEMICON India 2026.

By creating a space for the exchange of ideas, expertise, and partnerships, the event has pushed India’s self-reliant tech ambitions further.

Conclusion

SEMICON India 2025 has reaffirmed that India is no longer an aspiring player but an emerging force in the global semiconductor supply chain. With the right policy mix, global collaboration, and homegrown innovation, the chip dream is fast becoming reality, not just on the drawing board, but on the fab floor.

