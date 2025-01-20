Sennheiser Announces Republic Day 2025 Offers

Sennheiser, a provider of audio technology, has unveiled its Republic Day 2025 sale, featuring discounts of up to 50% on select premium products. Customers can also benefit from up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options and additional discounts on purchases made using select bank cards.

Featured Products on the Sennheiser Republic Day 2025 Sale

1. Profile Streaming Set USB Microphone

Description: Designed for podcasters and streamers, this USB microphone delivers high-quality audio, user-friendly controls, and versatile mounting options.

Price: Rs 10,990/- during the sale.

2. MOMENTUM 4 (Copper) Headphones

Description: Premium over-ear headphones featuring adaptive noise cancellation and an impressive 60-hour battery life.

Price: Rs 19,900/- during the sale.

3. HD 490 Pro Open-Back Studio Headphones

Description: Ideal for creators and mixers, these headphones offer an open-back design for a wide soundstage.

Price: Rs 28,490/- during the sale.

4. ACCENTUM Plus Headphones

Description: High-fidelity headphones with adaptive active noise cancellation and a 50-hour battery life.

Price: Rs 12,740/- during the sale.

5. XS Wireless 1 Headmic Set

Description: A wireless system providing clear audio and easy setup, suitable for live performances.

Price: Rs 25,490/- during the sale.

6. MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Earbuds

Description: Advanced earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation and up to 30 hours of playtime.

Price: Available upon request during the sale.

Additional Offers

The sale also includes convenient EMI options and bank card discounts, making Sennheiser’s premium audio solutions more accessible to customers.

This Republic Day, Sennheiser offers a range of audio products designed to cater to podcasters, creators, and music enthusiasts, enabling them to upgrade their audio experience at discounted prices.



