Seqrite Introduces SIA to improve Security Operations via Generative AI

Seqrite, the enterprise cybersecurity division of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, has announced the launch of Seqrite Intelligent Assistant (SIA), a new generative AI-powered solution aimed at advancing the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations in enterprise environments.

SIA has been developed by the researchers and engineers at Seqrite Labs, India’s largest malware analysis facility. At its core, SIA integrates with GoDeep.AI, a self-aware malware-hunting engine, to deliver intelligent support for cybersecurity teams. The solution is designed to help enterprises address the increasing complexity of cyber threats through automation and contextual insights.

The assistant features a conversational interface that simplifies daily workflows, supports faster threat investigations, and enables informed decision-making through real-time access to critical data points.

Streamlining Security Team Workflows

In response to common operational challenges—such as high alert volumes, manual investigation processes, and a global shortage of cybersecurity talent—SIA is built to enhance the productivity of security teams. Key capabilities include:

Instant access to incident details and correlated indicators of compromise (IoCs).

AI-generated mitigation recommendations.

Context-aware dialogue with memory of ongoing conversations.

Real-time threat visibility and investigation support.

By minimising repetitive tasks and consolidating key threat data, SIA allows analysts to focus on high-priority incidents, improving both response times and overall security posture.

Enabling Scalable Security for Modern Enterprises

As the volume and sophistication of cyberattacks grow, solutions like SIA play a critical role in helping organisations scale their security operations. By integrating AI-driven automation with actionable insights, Seqrite aims to support enterprises in managing risk more effectively and maintaining resilience in a dynamic threat landscape.

Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies, said, “The launch of SIA marks a transformative leap for cybersecurity—one that bridges the gap between human intelligence and the power of Generative AI. In a time when cyber threats are evolving faster than traditional defences can respond, SIA empowers security teams to operate with unprecedented speed, clarity, and precision. SIA emerges as a transformative solution that democratizes cybersecurity by automating routine tasks, accelerating investigations, and delivering instant, actionable insights through a simple natural language interface. It’s not just about staying ahead of threats—it’s about redefining what’s possible in modern security operations and setting a new benchmark for resilience in the digital age.”

SIA is available immediately for Seqrite XDR users, and will soon be rolled out across Seqrite’s comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions.

