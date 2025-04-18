Sify Infinit Spaces Launches AI-Ready Data Centre Campus in Tamil Nadu

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited has inaugurated an AI-ready data centre campus in Siruseri, Tamil Nadu. The Hon’ble CM of Tamil Nadu officially launched the facility, Thiru M. K. Stalin, alongside Thiru T. M. Anbarasan, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Dr T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce.

Strategic Alignment with State Data Center Development Goals

The development aligns with the Tamil Nadu government’s strategy to establish the state as India's key data centre hub. The new facility contributes to enhancing the region’s digital infrastructure capabilities.

Sustainable and High-Capacity Infrastructure

The Siruseri campus is a platinum-rated green data centre, certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). It is designed with a planned capacity of 130 MW and incorporates sustainable building management systems. The site represents Sify’s long-term commitment to environmental sustainability and energy-efficient operations.

On-Site Cable Landing Station for Global Connectivity

The facility is currently the only data centre in India equipped with an on-site open cable landing station. This feature enhances global connectivity and supports high-performance network infrastructure for enterprise and hyperscale requirements.

Renewable Energy Transition Plans

Sify aims to operate the Siruseri data centre entirely on renewable energy. The organisation has outlined goals to integrate eco-friendly technologies and sustainable operational practices to reduce environmental impact while supporting the growth of AI workloads and cloud infrastructure in the region.

The Chairman & MD of Sify Technologies, Raju Vegesna, emphasised the company’s long-term commitment to India’s digital economy. "With our cumulative investment now crossing ₹10,000 crore from an initial commitment of ₹2,500 crore, we are not only building digital infrastructure but also creating an ecosystem of opportunity. We envision generating employment for 10,000 people—direct and indirect— as this facility ramps up.

This data centre isn’t just infrastructure—it’s a strategic digital gateway for enterprises and governments aiming to harness AI, cloud, and high-speed data solutions. We’re proud to support Tamil Nadu’s digital ambitions and to be part of India’s data-driven future.”

Support for AI Workloads and Digital-First Enterprises

The facility is designed to support the growing demand for AI workloads and digital-first operations by offering scalable infrastructure and high-performance computing capabilities.

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars