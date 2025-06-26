Sinch launches unified communication platform for Indian enterprises

Sinch has launched a new platform, Sinch Hub, in India aimed at streamlining how enterprises manage customer communication across multiple digital channels.

Advertisment

The platform consolidates messaging across SMS, email, WhatsApp, RCS, voice and push notifications—offering businesses a single place to handle interactions, automation, and compliance.

The timing is strategic. With India’s rapid digital shift, industries like banking, insurance, utilities and e-commerce are juggling rising customer demands and stricter communication regulations.

Sinch Hub positions itself as a solution to both.

Advertisment

One platform to handle many pipes

In most enterprise environments, communication is splintered—different teams using different vendors for different channels. The result? Inconsistent experiences, compliance headaches, and operational overhead.

Sinch Hub attempts to change that with:

Advertisment

Unified APIs for all major channels

Real-time dashboards showing delivery and engagement

Built-in policy controls for consent, DNC filters, and message frequency

Automated message conversion , eliminating source-side changes

Smart routing logic and fallback mechanisms

On-prem or cloud deployment options

The goal is simple—make customer outreach consistent, secure, and scalable. And do it without forcing enterprises to rebuild what they already have.

Unlike many plug-and-play CPaaS tools that get retrofitted for Indian needs, Sinch Hub is built ground up with India’s regulatory environment in mind.

Advertisment

It supports mandatory compliance features such as - Blacklist management, Message templates, Consent and opt-in enforcement, DLT compliance protocols.

This makes it particularly relevant for sectors where messaging is tied to sensitive actions, OTP deliveries, billing alerts, and transaction confirmations.

According to Nitin Singhal, MD, Sinch India, enterprises can no longer afford to treat communication infrastructure as an afterthought. “Regulations are tightening, and customer expectations are evolving,” he said. “Sinch Hub takes on the heavy lifting—letting businesses focus on experience, not execution.”

Advertisment

By building a central configuration layer, the platform reduces dependency on fragmented service providers and manual workflows. It’s an invisible backbone meant to support everyday operations without drawing attention to itself—until something fails, and reliability becomes the hero.

While the immediate value lies in message delivery, Sinch Hub’s larger play may be in data unification. The platform’s Customer One View promises real-time insights into channel performance and customer behaviour, without needing third-party analytics tools.

For large enterprises dealing with thousands of touchpoints and a mix of legacy and modern systems, this visibility can translate into faster decision-making and cleaner audit trails.

Advertisment

Sinch Hub doesn’t scream for attention. But for enterprises tired of duct-taping their communication infrastructure together, it may just be the quiet fix they’ve been waiting for.

The Indian market is complex. Sinch’s bet is that simplicity—not sophistication—will win.

Read more :

Advertisment

Akamai closes API security gaps with lifecycle visibility enhancements

Tariffs and AI Drive burnout in India’s C-Suite

HPE, NVIDIA launch AI Factory solutions to Fast-Track global adoption

Rashi Peripherals powers enterprise readiness with AI Factory bootcamps